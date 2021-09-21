Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have named Steve Cooper as head coach to succeed Chris Hughton, having agreed compensation with his former club Swansea City.

Hughton was sacked on Thursday after a 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough left the Reds bottom of the Championship.

BBC Radio Nottingham reports 41-year-old Cooper has agreed a deal until the summer of 2023.

He left Swansea in July, two months after their Championship play-off final defeat by Brentford.

However, Cooper remained under contract meaning Forest had to pay compensation.

He is the 14th manager to be appointed by Forest in the past 10 years, since Billy Davies departed in the summer of 2011.

Former England Under-17s boss Cooper spent two seasons in charge of Swansea, leading them to back-to-back play-off finishes.

"Steve knows what is required to be successful in the Championship and has a proven track record with Swansea," said Forest chief executive Dane Murphy.

"We have reduced the age of our squad over the summer and Steve is the ideal coach to blend a team to start moving us up the table."

More to follow.