Steve Cooper led Swansea to the play-offs in both of his seasons at the club

Nottingham Forest have named Steve Cooper as head coach to succeed Chris Hughton, having agreed compensation with his former club Swansea City.

Hughton was sacked on Thursday after a 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough left the Reds bottom of the Championship.

BBC Radio Nottingham reports 41-year-old Cooper has agreed a deal until the summer of 2023.

He left Swansea in July, two months after their Championship play-off final defeat by Brentford.

However, Cooper remained under contract meaning Forest had to pay compensation.

He is the 14th manager they have appointed in the past 10 years, since Billy Davies departed in the summer of 2011.

Former England Under-17s boss Cooper spent two seasons in charge of Swansea, leading them to back-to-back play-off finishes.

But the Forest side he inherits has struggled for form this season, with six defeats from eight league games and having scored just seven goals.

"Steve knows what is required to be successful in the Championship and has a proven track record with Swansea," said Forest chief executive Dane Murphy.

"We have reduced the age of our squad over the summer and Steve is the ideal coach to blend a team to start moving us up the table."

Cooper took training for the first time on Tuesday and his first game in charge will be at home to Millwall on Saturday.

Steven Reid, who took charge of the 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday following Hughton's departure, will remain on the coaching staff at the City Ground.

Will Forest's change in strategy pay dividends?

Analysis - BBC Radio Nottingham's Forest correspondent Colin Fray

Recent history has taught Forest supporters that they should never get carried away with a new manager appointment.

Thirteen permanent managers have lost their job at the City Ground in the past decade, and, just under a year ago, Chris Hughton looked a very good fit.

But like so many before him, it didn't work out for Hughton, so the Reds have turned to a younger coach, whose Swansea side reached the play-offs in each of the last two seasons.

Top six has felt a long way off over the past 12 months, but Forest's change in strategy over the summer saw them bring down the average age of the group by adding younger players.

Cooper's experience - and success - with Liverpool and England's youngsters, was therefore a major attraction.

Now Forest's hope, and that of the club's fans, is that he can finally be the man to bring them some much needed, and long awaited, success on the pitch.