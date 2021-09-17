Last updated on .From the section Wales

Highlights: Wales 6-0 Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifier

Women's World Cup qualifier: Estonia v Wales Venue: Parnu Rannastaadion Date: Tuesday, 21 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on MW and DAB on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Gemma Grainger pledged to celebrate with a cup of tea after her impressive Wales side claimed a 6-0 win over Kazakhstan in her first competitive game in charge.

Wales made the ideal start to World Cup qualifying as they cruised to an emphatic victory at Parc y Scarlets.

But with another qualifier to come in Estonia on Tuesday, Wales boss Grainger is not getting carried away.

"This is one game - it's one game of 10," she said.

"It's a long campaign, but for tonight we can definitely enjoy this one. We'll celebrate with a cup of tea and then go and get some sleep, it will be that kind of celebration."

Kayleigh Green scored twice, Rachel Rowe netted with a stunning long-range effort and there were also goals for Natasha Harding, Gemma Evans and Ceri Holland as Wales dominated their opening Group I fixture.

It was a first win for Grainger in her fourth game since succeeding Jayne Ludlow - and she now has eyes on another success in Estonia.

"I feel like we have set a standard, our standard," she added.

"One of the things we want to do is keep delivering to our standards in every single game. I think we have started that tonight.

"We want to keep learning, keep getting better. We want to enjoy tonight, but we are also going to make sure that tomorrow morning we're very focused on trying to make sure it's even better on Tuesday."

Wales were backed by supporters for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began as they took a first step towards the 2023 World Cup.

"It meant the world to have my family there, the players' families there and most importantly the fans there," Grainger said.

"For me it was such a special moment, from the anthem right throughout the while game.

"I am just so pleased that we could put on a performance like that for them."