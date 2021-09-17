Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Clarke scored on his debut for Bristol Rovers against Crawley

Bristol Rovers are likely to be without striker Leon Clarke for a lengthy period because of a hamstring injury.

The 36-year-old was forced off during the League Two side's defeat at Hartlepool on 11 September.

Clarke signed a one-year deal on transfer deadline day and scored on his debut in the win against Crawley Town.

"We're waiting on the full prognosis, but it doesn't look too good. It looks long term, so that's a real blow," said Rovers manager Joey Barton.

Rovers midfielder Sam Nicholson is also facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a shin injury in the match against Crawley.

Barton is already without defender Trevor Clarke because of a groin injury, goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola, who has an Achilles problem, and winger Alex Rodman, who broke his foot in training.