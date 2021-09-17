Last updated on .From the section England

Steph Houghton has earned 121 England caps in her career

England captain Steph Houghton is out of Friday's World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia because of an ankle injury, with Arsenal's Leah Williamson leading the side for the first time.

The Manchester City defender, 33, will return to her club with England also due to face Luxembourg on Tuesday.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman wished Houghton a "speedy recovery".

Houghton sustained the injury during the team's final training session before the game in Southampton.

Wiegman said: "First and foremost, we would like to wish Steph a speedy recovery and hope to see her back fit soon.

"This is also an exciting opportunity for Leah Williamson to wear the captain's armband at senior level for the first time and I look forward to seeing her in action."

