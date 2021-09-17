Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Mark Allen signed a young Phil Foden during his time at Manchester City

Sporting director Mark Allen says he is "absolutely delighted" with the style of football Russell Martin is trying to play at Swansea City.

Martin has won only one of his seven league games having taking charge at Swansea just days before the new Championship season began.

Allen, the man who made Steven Gerrard Glasgow Rangers boss, says Martin needs time to make an impression.

"Patience is difficult in football," Allen said.

"But we all have to be patient because I think the result of that patience will be something quite exciting.

"The one thing if you look at the most successful teams, they have a really clear identity. That is what Russell brings to the table.

"I think it's exciting. I can't lie, sometimes you have your hand in your mouth, but over time that will become easier. It's like any new skill - once you do it day in and day out, it becomes natural.

"I am absolutely delighted with the identity of it."

Allen was Rangers' sporting director between 2017 and 2019 - he appointed former Liverpool skipper Gerrard in 2018 - having previously spent seven years as academy director at Manchester City.

He took charge of Swansea's academy in January before being promoted to sporting director a matter of days after Martin took the head coach job last month.

Martin's side take their search for a second league win of 2021-22 to Luton Town on Saturday, where they will be boosted by the returns of on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams and experienced midfielder Korey Smith.

Swansea travel to Kenilworth Road on the back of successive home goalless draws against Hull City and Millwall.

Last season's beaten Championship play-off finalists have scored only four league goals in this campaign, the joint-lowest tally in the division along with Hull and Derby County.

Swansea lost Andre Ayew, their top scorer in the last two seasons, when his contract expired in the summer and sold Jamal Lowe, who netted 14 times last term, before the August transfer deadline.

But Martin is convinced Swansea's summer transfer work means there is enough firepower in his squad.

"Olivier [Ntcham] will contribute goals when he's sharp and fit, Pato [Jamie Paterson] will do the same," he said.

"The two strikers, Joel [Piroe] and Michael [Obafemi], have shown in training how many goals they have in them.

"We have guys in Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker behind them who are waiting for their opportunity and will definitely contribute goals.

"At set-pieces we need to become a bit more of a threat. We're working on them a lot. We're confident it'll come."