Ryan Broom was initially brought in at Argyle to provide cover at wing-back, but has excelled in midfield

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he has been impressed by the impact of Peterborough United loanee Ryan Broom.

The 25-year-old has started the past five league games in the Argyle midfield after an injury to Danny Mayor, with the Pilgrims unbeaten in League One in that time.

"He steps up to the mark and that's what he is, he gives you everything," Lowe said of the former Cheltenham man.

"He has come in and got used to how we play and what we want from him."

Broom moved to Posh in August 2020 from Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee and spent the second half of last season on loan at Argyle's League One rivals Burton Albion, where he started just three league matches.

"The only critical side to him now is I'm challenging him to get goals. If he gets goals then great," added Lowe.

"He's doing a great job, along with the rest of the lads.

"He's come in on loan, missed a lot of football of late, went to a different team last year in Burton and didn't really play, but he's in a footballing team now and he's relishing it.

"We want that to continue, we want him to keep pushing on, we want him to keep getting better and at the moment there's signs that he's getting better week in, week out, so that's always pleasing."