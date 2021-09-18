Lionel Messi is set to make his PSG home debut against Lyon on Sunday

It is set to be a big night in the French capital on Sunday as Lionel Messi finally makes his Paris St-Germain home debut.

The Argentine playmaker has made just two appearances for PSG - both on their travels - but is expected to make his bow at the Parc Des Princes against Lyon this weekend.

The former Barcelona man is yet to score for his new club but will hope Sunday is the day he makes his big impact in front of an adoring public.

But how much do you know about one of the world's finest ever footballers? Take our quiz and let us know how you get on via #bbcfootball.