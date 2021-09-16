Women's International Friendlies
USAUSA9Paraguay WomenParaguay Women0

Carli Lloyd: USA striker scores five in thrashing of Paraguay

Carli Lloyd
Lloyd scored her first two goals in the opening six minutes against Paraguay

United States forward Carli Lloyd scored five in a 9-0 hammering of Paraguay in one of her final games before retiring from football.

Lloyd, 39, struck twice in the opening six minutes before completing her hat-trick on 34 minutes in Cleveland.

She added two more either side of half-time in the friendly to move on to 133 international goals in her 313th cap.

The NJ/NY Gotham striker will play three more international fixtures before calling time on her USA career.

The run of USA matches has been dubbed Lloyd's 'farewell tour'.

She will face Paraguay again on 22 September, before taking on South Korea in friendly matches on 22 and 27 of October.

Lloyd will conclude the domestic season with her club on 31 October and bring to an end a career that has delivered two World Cup successes and two Olympic gold medals.

Her five strikes against Paraguay equalled the record for most goals scored in a women's international for the US.

The other scorers against Paraguay were Andi Sullivan, who got two, while Lynn Williams and new Arsenal signing Tobin Heath also found the net.

The US are unbeaten in 59 matches on home soil.

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Franch
  • 5O'Hara
  • 4SauerbrunnSubstituted forDahlkemperat 72'minutes
  • 12Davidson
  • 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 63'minutes
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forMacarioat 59'minutes
  • 25Sullivan
  • 22MewisSubstituted forMorganat 59'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forHeathat 74'minutes
  • 10Lloyd
  • 11PughSubstituted forSmithat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dahlkemper
  • 7Heath
  • 13Morgan
  • 14Sonnett
  • 17Macario
  • 20Krueger
  • 21Campbell
  • 27Smith

Paraguay Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Recalde
  • 2MartínezSubstituted forMartínezat 69'minutes
  • 3Fretes
  • 5Riso
  • 14OjedaSubstituted forAyalaat 63'minutes
  • 8Alonso
  • 6Gauto
  • 7Sandoval
  • 10Godoy
  • 4Bareiro
  • 11PicoSubstituted forPeñaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Peña
  • 12Bobadilla
  • 13Martínez
  • 15Almirón
  • 16Ayala
  • 17Servín
  • 18Martínez
Referee:
Karen Abt

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamParaguay Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home32
Away1
Shots on Target
Home18
Away0
Corners
Home15
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 9, Paraguay Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 9, Paraguay Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Paraguay Women. Fany Gauto tries a through ball, but Natalia Peña is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Andi Sullivan (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fabiola Sandoval (Paraguay Women).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! USA 9, Paraguay Women 0. Tobin Heath (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tierna Davidson with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Catarina Macario (USA).

  9. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Daysy Bareiro.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Morgan (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Catarina Macario.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) header from very close range is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Daysy Bareiro.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carli Lloyd.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andi Sullivan (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Catarina Macario with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Limpia Fretes.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Tobin Heath replaces Lynn Williams.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Abby Dahlkemper replaces Becky Sauerbrunn.

  20. Post update

    Offside, USA. Sophia Smith tries a through ball, but Alex Morgan is caught offside.

