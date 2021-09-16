Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steven Gerrard insists Rangers can still reach the Europa League knockout stages despite a "slightly harsh" defeat at home to Lyon in the group opener. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"It's just important we keep to what we believe in," says Celtic defender Anthony Ralston as he focuses on positives after a 4-3 loss at Real Betis last night. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that Ryan Kent suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Europa League loss to Lyon at Ibrox. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers refused entry to Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon at Ibrox on Thursday, citing security concerns as the reason why the former Celtic pair would not be allowed in to conduct punditry work for BT Sport's Europa League coverage. (Daily Mail) external-link

And former Celtic manager and captain Neil Lennon is believed to be taking legal advice over loss of earnings after being denied access to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

A Tayside derby triumph would be a fitting end to a weekend when Dundee United will unveil a statue of the late, great Jim McLean, says former Tannadice star Kevin Gallacher. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee forward Paul McMullen is "like a coiled spring" as he prepares to face his former team in the derby, says manager James McPake. (Courier) external-link

Jack Hendry didn't get a fair crack at Celtic and Ange Postecoglou would love to have him now, says Alan Archibald, who watched the Scotland defender develop at Partick Thistle. (Herald) external-link

Hibernian are set to part company with sporting director Graeme Mathie, who has been in the role since January 2020 and has been at Easter Road since 2014. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Assistant manager Lee McCulloch insists Hearts have Rangers and Celtic in sights and must have long-term ambitions of going "above and beyond" splitting the Old Firm. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross believes Scottish football could be "better marketed" as he has a say on the SPFL review commissioned by his club and four other Premiership rivals. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ross County fans are still to see best of Regan Charles-Cook, says manager Malky Mackay after some eye-catching displays from the winger. (Press & Journal) external-link