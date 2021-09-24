Arbroath v Kilmarnock

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicky Low with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Gaston
- 18Hamilton
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3HamiltonBooked at 36mins
- 12Stewart
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 22Henderson
- 28Craigen
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 11Linn
- 14Paterson
- 15Donnelly
- 16Clark
- 19Dowds
- 21Antell
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hemming
- 22Naismith
- 24McGowan
- 5Murray
- 3Haunstrup
- 8Alston
- 17Lyons
- 7McKenzie
- 10Robinson
- 15Murray
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 4McGinn
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 18Waters
- 19Polworth
- 20Cameron
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 2,410
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Second Half
Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael McKenna.
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rory McKenzie with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).
Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Craigen with a cross following a corner.
Match report to follow.
