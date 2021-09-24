Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Arbroath v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 18Hamilton
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 36mins
  • 12Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 22Henderson
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 11Linn
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Clark
  • 19Dowds
  • 21Antell

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 22Naismith
  • 24McGowan
  • 5Murray
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8Alston
  • 17Lyons
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10Robinson
  • 15Murray
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 4McGinn
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 18Waters
  • 19Polworth
  • 20Cameron
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
2,410

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicky Low with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).

  4. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Kilmarnock 0.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

  9. Post update

    Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Murray.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael McKenna.

  12. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rory McKenzie with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).

  19. Post update

    Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Craigen with a cross following a corner.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock751181716
2Inverness CT651071616
3Arbroath74211441014
4Partick Thistle6303111019
5Raith Rovers52127617
6Ayr621378-17
7Queen of Sth6204710-36
8Morton6114510-54
9Hamilton6114614-84
10Dunfermline5023311-82
View full Scottish Championship table

