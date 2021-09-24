Barrow v Newport County

BarrowBarrow19:45NewportNewport County
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Farman
- 28Banks
- 6Ellis
- 18Grayson
- 24Hutton
- 35Stevens
- 15Gotts
- 3Brough
- 12Gordon
- 11Kay
- 10Zanzala
Substitutes
- 13White
- 14Jones
- 21Lillis
- 23Williams
- 25Arthur
- 26Sea
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 2Norman
- 8Dolan
- 5J Clarke
- 14Lewis
- 4Upson
- 18Azaz
- 7Willmott
- 3Haynes
- 12Fisher
- 10Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 6Farquharson
- 11Hylton
- 16Abraham
- 22Ellison
- 27Missilou
- 31Cooper
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match report to follow.
