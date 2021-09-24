League Two
BarrowBarrow19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: The Dunes Hotel Stadium, England

Barrow v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Farman
  • 28Banks
  • 6Ellis
  • 18Grayson
  • 24Hutton
  • 35Stevens
  • 15Gotts
  • 3Brough
  • 12Gordon
  • 11Kay
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 13White
  • 14Jones
  • 21Lillis
  • 23Williams
  • 25Arthur
  • 26Sea

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 2Norman
  • 8Dolan
  • 5J Clarke
  • 14Lewis
  • 4Upson
  • 18Azaz
  • 7Willmott
  • 3Haynes
  • 12Fisher
  • 10Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 6Farquharson
  • 11Hylton
  • 16Abraham
  • 22Ellison
  • 27Missilou
  • 31Cooper
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 24th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green86111881019
2Leyton Orient8431167915
3Harrogate84311511415
4Northampton842275214
5Exeter8341115613
6Hartlepool841386213
7Port Vale833296312
8Rochdale83321210212
9Bradford8332119212
10Swindon833297212
11Tranmere832343111
12Crawley83231012-211
13Newport8323911-211
14Carlisle824299010
15Barrow8233111019
16Colchester72327709
17Salford822478-18
18Sutton United722368-28
19Walsall8224811-38
20Mansfield82241014-48
21Stevenage8224713-68
22Bristol Rovers8215613-77
23Scunthorpe8143613-77
24Oldham8116414-104
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC