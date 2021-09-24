Last updated on .From the section Championship

Karlan Grant had not scored for Albion since the Baggies' second game of the season - the 3-2 home win over Luton

Karlan Grant hit his second match-winner of the season for West Bromwich Albion to send the Baggies back to the top of the Championship table.

Last season's £15m signing from Huddersfield Town was eventually credited with both goals as the Baggies came from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers.

On-loan Watford striker Andre Gray had fired Rangers ahead after just 43 seconds - and the Hoops still held that lead with 15 minutes left.

But, when Grant unleashed a speculative low left-foot shot on the angle from 15 yards, QPR keeper Seny Dieng got down low to make the save only to then clumsily flap the loose ball into the net with his spare hand.

And, with just two minutes left, Grant beat Dieng again from a similar angle, this time with a low finish into the far bottom corner, to lift the Baggies from fourth back to top spot, ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

Wolverhampton-born Andre Gray's goal inside the first 45 seconds at the Birmingham Road End stunned the Baggies fans

Less than a minute had elapsed when Albion went behind to a swift QPR counter-attack.

Grady Diangana was dispossessed on the edge of the Rangers box and the visitors broke upfield where Moses Odubajo slipped in Gray - and the former Luton, Brentford and Burnley striker slid the ball under keeper Sam Johnstone from a tight angle.

Albion were quickly close to levelling it up but Diangana fired just wide from 20 yards, then did the same again when he could have done better, opting to shoot when he had other options.

Dieng also had to be at his most alert to parry Adam Reach's powerful header as Albion's pressure intensified.

But, after QPR had seemingly soaked up whatever Albion had got to throw at them, Dieng had only himself to blame for the hosts' leveller.

It was initially credited as an own goal but later awarded to Grant, who then hit a fine winner that needed no second-guessing.

He only managed to score once in the Premier League last season, but this was his second winning goal at The Hawthorns in little over a month after netting Albion's third in the 3-2 win over Luton in August.