Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Karlan Grant hit his second match-winner of the season for West Bromwich Albion to send the Baggies back to the top of the Championship table.
Last season's £15m signing from Huddersfield Town was eventually credited with both goals as the Baggies came from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers.
On-loan Watford striker Andre Gray had fired Rangers ahead after just 43 seconds - and the Hoops still held that lead with 15 minutes left.
But, when Grant unleashed a speculative low left-foot shot on the angle from 15 yards, QPR keeper Seny Dieng got down low to make the save only to then clumsily flap the loose ball into the net with his spare hand.
And, with just two minutes left, Grant beat Dieng again from a similar angle, this time with a low finish into the far bottom corner, to lift the Baggies from fourth back to top spot, ahead of Saturday's fixtures.
Less than a minute had elapsed when Albion went behind to a swift QPR counter-attack.
Grady Diangana was dispossessed on the edge of the Rangers box and the visitors broke upfield where Moses Odubajo slipped in Gray - and the former Luton, Brentford and Burnley striker slid the ball under keeper Sam Johnstone from a tight angle.
Albion were quickly close to levelling it up but Diangana fired just wide from 20 yards, then did the same again when he could have done better, opting to shoot when he had other options.
Dieng also had to be at his most alert to parry Adam Reach's powerful header as Albion's pressure intensified.
But, after QPR had seemingly soaked up whatever Albion had got to throw at them, Dieng had only himself to blame for the hosts' leveller.
It was initially credited as an own goal but later awarded to Grant, who then hit a fine winner that needed no second-guessing.
He only managed to score once in the Premier League last season, but this was his second winning goal at The Hawthorns in little over a month after netting Albion's third in the 3-2 win over Luton in August.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 3Townsend
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 20Reach
- 11DianganaSubstituted forHugillat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10PhillipsSubstituted forRobinsonat 54'minutes
- 18GrantSubstituted forBryanat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Robinson
- 14Molumby
- 17Hugill
- 21Kipré
- 22Bryan
- 23Snodgrass
- 25Button
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 5de WijsSubstituted forKakayat 77'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 20Dunne
- 22Odubajo
- 12Ball
- 7JohansenSubstituted forDozzellat 79'minutes
- 6Barbet
- 10Chair
- 21WillockSubstituted forDykesat 66'minutes
- 19Gray
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 9Dykes
- 11Austin
- 14Thomas
- 17Dozzell
- 32Walsh
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
