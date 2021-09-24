Championship
Karlan Grant had not scored for Albion since the Baggies' second game of the season - the 3-2 home win over Luton
Karlan Grant hit his second match-winner of the season for West Bromwich Albion to send the Baggies back to the top of the Championship table.

Last season's £15m signing from Huddersfield Town was eventually credited with both goals as the Baggies came from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers.

On-loan Watford striker Andre Gray had fired Rangers ahead after just 43 seconds - and the Hoops still held that lead with 15 minutes left.

But, when Grant unleashed a speculative low left-foot shot on the angle from 15 yards, QPR keeper Seny Dieng got down low to make the save only to then clumsily flap the loose ball into the net with his spare hand.

And, with just two minutes left, Grant beat Dieng again from a similar angle, this time with a low finish into the far bottom corner, to lift the Baggies from fourth back to top spot, ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

Wolverhampton-born Andre Gray's goal inside the first 45 seconds at the Birmingham Road End stunned the Baggies fans
Less than a minute had elapsed when Albion went behind to a swift QPR counter-attack.

Grady Diangana was dispossessed on the edge of the Rangers box and the visitors broke upfield where Moses Odubajo slipped in Gray - and the former Luton, Brentford and Burnley striker slid the ball under keeper Sam Johnstone from a tight angle.

Albion were quickly close to levelling it up but Diangana fired just wide from 20 yards, then did the same again when he could have done better, opting to shoot when he had other options.

Dieng also had to be at his most alert to parry Adam Reach's powerful header as Albion's pressure intensified.

But, after QPR had seemingly soaked up whatever Albion had got to throw at them, Dieng had only himself to blame for the hosts' leveller.

It was initially credited as an own goal but later awarded to Grant, who then hit a fine winner that needed no second-guessing.

He only managed to score once in the Premier League last season, but this was his second winning goal at The Hawthorns in little over a month after netting Albion's third in the 3-2 win over Luton in August.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 3Townsend
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 20Reach
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forHugillat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10PhillipsSubstituted forRobinsonat 54'minutes
  • 18GrantSubstituted forBryanat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 17Hugill
  • 21Kipré
  • 22Bryan
  • 23Snodgrass
  • 25Button

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de WijsSubstituted forKakayat 77'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 20Dunne
  • 22Odubajo
  • 12Ball
  • 7JohansenSubstituted forDozzellat 79'minutes
  • 6Barbet
  • 10Chair
  • 21WillockSubstituted forDykesat 66'minutes
  • 19Gray

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 9Dykes
  • 11Austin
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 32Walsh
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Adam Reach.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kean Bryan (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kean Bryan replaces Karlan Grant because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion).

  12. Post update

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.

  18. Booking

    Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).

