West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnstone
- 5Bartley
- 6Ajayi
- 3Townsend
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 20Reach
- 11Diangana
- 10Phillips
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 7Robinson
- 14Molumby
- 17Hugill
- 21Kipré
- 22Bryan
- 23Snodgrass
- 25Button
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dieng
- 6Barbet
- 4Dickie
- 5de Wijs
- 22Odubajo
- 20Dunne
- 12Ball
- 7Johansen
- 10Chair
- 19Gray
- 21Willock
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 9Dykes
- 11Austin
- 14Thomas
- 17Dozzell
- 32Walsh
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match report to follow.
- Float: Will it be sink or swim for this poolside romance? Stream now on BBC iPlayer
- A Killing in Tiger Bay: One of Britain's most notorious miscarriages of justice