Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 5Bartley
  • 6Ajayi
  • 3Townsend
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 20Reach
  • 11Diangana
  • 10Phillips
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 17Hugill
  • 21Kipré
  • 22Bryan
  • 23Snodgrass
  • 25Button

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 6Barbet
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 22Odubajo
  • 20Dunne
  • 12Ball
  • 7Johansen
  • 10Chair
  • 19Gray
  • 21Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 9Dykes
  • 11Austin
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 32Walsh
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
James Linington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth8530146818
2Fulham85121871116
3West Brom8440147716
4Coventry851296316
5Stoke84221110114
6Blackburn8341118313
7Huddersfield84131311213
8QPR83321612412
9Bristol City8332109112
10Cardiff8323119211
11Birmingham83231010011
12Luton82421214-210
13Reading83141518-310
14Sheff Utd8233121209
15Middlesbrough8233910-19
16Preston8233911-29
17Millwall8152810-28
18Barnsley815269-38
19Blackpool8224712-58
20Swansea8143711-47
21Peterborough82151017-77
22Hull8125512-75
23Nottm Forest8116712-54
24Derby824267-1-2
View full Championship table

