Championship
CoventryCoventry City3PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Coventry City 3-0 Peterborough United: Viktor Gyokeres double sends Sky Blues second in Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments25

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres
Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres has scored in each of his past four games for Coventry

Coventry City moved up to second in the Championship as three goals in seven second-half minutes helped them cruise to a home win over Peterborough.

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres netted twice to continue the Sky Blues' perfect home record after a Gustavo Hamer tap-in broke the deadlock.

Peterborough offered little, managing just two shots on target.

Defeat means Posh are still without a point on the road this term.

Coventry had looked set to go top of the second tier for the first time since August 2009 but instead had to settle for second spot behind West Bromwich Albion, who netted a late winner against QPR.

After a one-sided first-half at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Hamer pounced on a loose ball to fire the hosts in front just before the hour mark.

And just four minutes later, Gyokeres doubled the advantage, tapping home a low Todd Kane cross.

Gyokeres then completed the scoring in the 64th minute, seeing a close-range strike deflect over a helpless David Cornell in the Peterborough goal.

It was a deserved result for Mark Robins' side who boosted their reputation as early pacesetters, with Gyokeres - signed from Brighton in the summer after a loan spell with the Sky Blues last term - taking his season's tally to seven goals in nine appearances.

Meanwhile, Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris played the full 90 minutes, with his club having appealed a recent FA sanction.

The ex-Coventry forward has been given a four-match ban and fined £5,300 over historical social media posts - but any potential suspension will not come into effect until the appeal is decided.

Coventry manager Mark Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"The first goal was important, that sort of deflated them a little.

"From then on we grew in stature and just took the game away from them. [Our strikers'] movement was brilliant, we were slick.

"I thought this was nothing more than we deserved and the atmosphere was electric. A great performance and a great result."

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"Another disappointing away defeat, another very similar away defeat. We conceded [then] we collapsed.

"It's something that has to change dramatically because this has happened four times now.

"It's as clear as day the problem. We've conceded three goals in seven minutes. In seven minutes the game's over, you're actually worried there could be a pasting.

"I've said to the players some of them need to start proving me wrong because I can't stand watching that again."

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Clarke-Salter
  • 20Kane
  • 38HamerSubstituted forKellyat 80'minutes
  • 8Allen
  • 18MaatsenSubstituted forJonesat 86'minutes
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17GyökeresSubstituted forWalkerat 80'minutes
  • 9Waghorn

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Jones
  • 13Wilson
  • 14Sheaf
  • 19Walker
  • 24Godden

Peterborough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Cornell
  • 4Thompson
  • 2Edwards
  • 6Kent
  • 3ButlerBooked at 44mins
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forCoventryat 65'minutes
  • 18Norburn
  • 11GrantSubstituted forBurrowsat 73'minutes
  • 23WardSubstituted forPokuat 45'minutes
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 10Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 7Szmodics
  • 12Knight
  • 15Poku
  • 16Burrows
  • 20Coventry
  • 21Tomlinson
  • 28Blackmore
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
20,652

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United).

  4. Post update

    Jamie Allen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).

  6. Post update

    Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conor Coventry (Peterborough United).

  9. Post update

    Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Jodi Jones replaces Ian Maatsen.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Butler with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).

  15. Post update

    Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Dan Butler (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Tyler Walker replaces Viktor Gyökeres.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Gustavo Hamer because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kwame Poku.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, today at 23:13

    Very disappointing from Peterboro. Their away form to date is atrocious. The good news is there is only one way up - it surely can't get any worse.
    As for Coventry, very surprised to see them near top of the table: we will see if they will be in the same position at the end of the season...

  • Comment posted by GiantDave, today at 23:09

    Come on Cov, hurry up and get promoted, Leicester need a rivalry in the prem and Forest/Derby never look like coming back up.

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 23:07

    What a tremendous job Robins has done. The club seems to have been forever homeless and flat broke but now looking like they can return to the top flight against the odds.

  • Comment posted by Gazolba, today at 22:45

    Please stop saying how many goals Gyokeres has scored otherwise someone will be wanting to steal him from us.

    • Reply posted by owl-ARM, today at 23:08

      owl-ARM replied:
      £30M in todays market!

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:43

    Another thumping got Fergie's flops I see.

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 22:42

    Posh looked good spraying the pill about but City showed more desire and deffo the better side.

  • Comment posted by the royal blue optimist, today at 22:41

    Can the West Midlands provide more teams in the Premier League hope so.

  • Comment posted by Billy, today at 22:38

    As a Brighton fan I wish we kept hold of gyokeres, he looks class!!

    • Reply posted by mr blobby, today at 22:41

      mr blobby replied:
      He’s been amazing so far this season. Always looks a bit like he doesn’t know where he’s going, but always seems to get there anyway. Absolute quality — cheers!

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:36

    If you’re gonna be fair to Flair
    These teams could be in different leagues next year
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, today at 22:34

    Only 16 shots and no injury time goal... What's gone wrong.? 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:33

    Midlands clubs 1 and 2 in the Championship, but I'm sure Scotty Parker's Bournemouth and ex-Scotty Parker's Fulham will want to change that this weekend.

  • Comment posted by srv, today at 22:31

    Hope to see Coventry back in top division

  • Comment posted by Sky Blue Tone, today at 22:30

    # Sky Blue Army..... Holding Hands,
    Reaching ooooout,
    Touching meeeee, touching yoouuuuuuuuuuuuuu,

    SWEET COVENTRY! BAH, BAH, BAH,
    GOOD TIMES NEVER FELT SO GOOD,
    SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD,
    I'VE BEEN INCLINED, BAH, BAH, BAH,
    TO BELIEVE THAT ROBINS COOUUULD #.....

  • Comment posted by Sky Blue Tone, today at 22:28

    Another Win at Home and the first big marginal Win of the season as well which improves our goal difference. As for only being only 2nd behind West Brom, Who cares? Let them have it it theres to lose.

  • Comment posted by 42, today at 22:27

    When did 3-0 become a thrashing. Some of theses headlines are ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:35

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      You're team got thrashed mate, less of the tears

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 22:27

    Tough game this and great result I was impressed with Peterborough . Similar style to us . They will stay up . Us ? Dare we dream ? #robins is our king

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 22:27

    Almost half way to staying up. Get in sky blues

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom9540168819
2Coventry9612126619
3Bournemouth8530146818
4Fulham85121871116
5Stoke84221110114
6Blackburn8341118313
7Huddersfield84131311213
8QPR93331714312
9Bristol City8332109112
10Cardiff8323119211
11Birmingham83231010011
12Luton82421214-210
13Reading83141518-310
14Sheff Utd8233121209
15Middlesbrough8233910-19
16Preston8233911-29
17Millwall8152810-28
18Barnsley815269-38
19Blackpool8224712-58
20Swansea8143711-47
21Peterborough92161020-107
22Hull8125512-75
23Nottm Forest8116712-54
24Derby824267-1-2
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport