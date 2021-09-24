Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres has scored in each of his past four games for Coventry

Coventry City moved up to second in the Championship as three goals in seven second-half minutes helped them cruise to a home win over Peterborough.

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres netted twice to continue the Sky Blues' perfect home record after a Gustavo Hamer tap-in broke the deadlock.

Peterborough offered little, managing just two shots on target.

Defeat means Posh are still without a point on the road this term.

Coventry had looked set to go top of the second tier for the first time since August 2009 but instead had to settle for second spot behind West Bromwich Albion, who netted a late winner against QPR.

After a one-sided first-half at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Hamer pounced on a loose ball to fire the hosts in front just before the hour mark.

And just four minutes later, Gyokeres doubled the advantage, tapping home a low Todd Kane cross.

Gyokeres then completed the scoring in the 64th minute, seeing a close-range strike deflect over a helpless David Cornell in the Peterborough goal.

It was a deserved result for Mark Robins' side who boosted their reputation as early pacesetters, with Gyokeres - signed from Brighton in the summer after a loan spell with the Sky Blues last term - taking his season's tally to seven goals in nine appearances.

Meanwhile, Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris played the full 90 minutes, with his club having appealed a recent FA sanction.

The ex-Coventry forward has been given a four-match ban and fined £5,300 over historical social media posts - but any potential suspension will not come into effect until the appeal is decided.

Coventry manager Mark Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"The first goal was important, that sort of deflated them a little.

"From then on we grew in stature and just took the game away from them. [Our strikers'] movement was brilliant, we were slick.

"I thought this was nothing more than we deserved and the atmosphere was electric. A great performance and a great result."

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"Another disappointing away defeat, another very similar away defeat. We conceded [then] we collapsed.

"It's something that has to change dramatically because this has happened four times now.

"It's as clear as day the problem. We've conceded three goals in seven minutes. In seven minutes the game's over, you're actually worried there could be a pasting.

"I've said to the players some of them need to start proving me wrong because I can't stand watching that again."