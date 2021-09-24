Match ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 0.
Coventry City moved up to second in the Championship as three goals in seven second-half minutes helped them cruise to a home win over Peterborough.
Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres netted twice to continue the Sky Blues' perfect home record after a Gustavo Hamer tap-in broke the deadlock.
Peterborough offered little, managing just two shots on target.
Defeat means Posh are still without a point on the road this term.
Coventry had looked set to go top of the second tier for the first time since August 2009 but instead had to settle for second spot behind West Bromwich Albion, who netted a late winner against QPR.
After a one-sided first-half at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Hamer pounced on a loose ball to fire the hosts in front just before the hour mark.
And just four minutes later, Gyokeres doubled the advantage, tapping home a low Todd Kane cross.
Gyokeres then completed the scoring in the 64th minute, seeing a close-range strike deflect over a helpless David Cornell in the Peterborough goal.
It was a deserved result for Mark Robins' side who boosted their reputation as early pacesetters, with Gyokeres - signed from Brighton in the summer after a loan spell with the Sky Blues last term - taking his season's tally to seven goals in nine appearances.
Meanwhile, Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris played the full 90 minutes, with his club having appealed a recent FA sanction.
The ex-Coventry forward has been given a four-match ban and fined £5,300 over historical social media posts - but any potential suspension will not come into effect until the appeal is decided.
Coventry manager Mark Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"The first goal was important, that sort of deflated them a little.
"From then on we grew in stature and just took the game away from them. [Our strikers'] movement was brilliant, we were slick.
"I thought this was nothing more than we deserved and the atmosphere was electric. A great performance and a great result."
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:
"Another disappointing away defeat, another very similar away defeat. We conceded [then] we collapsed.
"It's something that has to change dramatically because this has happened four times now.
"It's as clear as day the problem. We've conceded three goals in seven minutes. In seven minutes the game's over, you're actually worried there could be a pasting.
"I've said to the players some of them need to start proving me wrong because I can't stand watching that again."
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 3Clarke-Salter
- 20Kane
- 38HamerSubstituted forKellyat 80'minutes
- 8Allen
- 18MaatsenSubstituted forJonesat 86'minutes
- 10O'Hare
- 17GyökeresSubstituted forWalkerat 80'minutes
- 9Waghorn
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 6Kelly
- 7Jones
- 13Wilson
- 14Sheaf
- 19Walker
- 24Godden
Peterborough
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Cornell
- 4Thompson
- 2Edwards
- 6Kent
- 3ButlerBooked at 44mins
- 8TaylorSubstituted forCoventryat 65'minutes
- 18Norburn
- 11GrantSubstituted forBurrowsat 73'minutes
- 23WardSubstituted forPokuat 45'minutes
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 10Dembélé
Substitutes
- 7Szmodics
- 12Knight
- 15Poku
- 16Burrows
- 20Coventry
- 21Tomlinson
- 28Blackmore
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 20,652
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Peterborough United 0.
Post update
Foul by Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United).
Post update
Jamie Allen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).
Post update
Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Conor Coventry (Peterborough United).
Post update
Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jodi Jones replaces Ian Maatsen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dan Butler with a cross.
Post update
Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).
Post update
Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).
Post update
Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dan Butler (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Tyler Walker replaces Viktor Gyökeres.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Gustavo Hamer because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kwame Poku.
As for Coventry, very surprised to see them near top of the table: we will see if they will be in the same position at the end of the season...
These teams could be in different leagues next year
Ya know what I mean !
Reaching ooooout,
Touching meeeee, touching yoouuuuuuuuuuuuuu,
SWEET COVENTRY! BAH, BAH, BAH,
GOOD TIMES NEVER FELT SO GOOD,
SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD,
I'VE BEEN INCLINED, BAH, BAH, BAH,
TO BELIEVE THAT ROBINS COOUUULD #.....