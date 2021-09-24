Coventry City v Peterborough United

CoventryCoventry City19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 3Clarke-Salter
- 20Kane
- 38Hamer
- 8Allen
- 18Maatsen
- 10O'Hare
- 17Gyökeres
- 9Waghorn
Substitutes
- 4Rose
- 6Kelly
- 7Jones
- 13Wilson
- 14Sheaf
- 19Walker
- 24Godden
Peterborough
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Cornell
- 4Thompson
- 2Edwards
- 6Kent
- 3Butler
- 8Taylor
- 18Norburn
- 11Grant
- 23Ward
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 10Dembélé
Substitutes
- 7Szmodics
- 12Knight
- 15Poku
- 16Burrows
- 20Coventry
- 21Tomlinson
- 28Blackmore
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report to follow.
