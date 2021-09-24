Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Clarke-Salter
  • 20Kane
  • 38Hamer
  • 8Allen
  • 18Maatsen
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 9Waghorn

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Jones
  • 13Wilson
  • 14Sheaf
  • 19Walker
  • 24Godden

Peterborough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Cornell
  • 4Thompson
  • 2Edwards
  • 6Kent
  • 3Butler
  • 8Taylor
  • 18Norburn
  • 11Grant
  • 23Ward
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 10Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 7Szmodics
  • 12Knight
  • 15Poku
  • 16Burrows
  • 20Coventry
  • 21Tomlinson
  • 28Blackmore
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth8530146818
2Fulham85121871116
3West Brom8440147716
4Coventry851296316
5Stoke84221110114
6Blackburn8341118313
7Huddersfield84131311213
8QPR83321612412
9Bristol City8332109112
10Cardiff8323119211
11Birmingham83231010011
12Luton82421214-210
13Reading83141518-310
14Sheff Utd8233121209
15Middlesbrough8233910-19
16Preston8233911-29
17Millwall8152810-28
18Barnsley815269-38
19Blackpool8224712-58
20Swansea8143711-47
21Peterborough82151017-77
22Hull8125512-75
23Nottm Forest8116712-54
24Derby824267-1-2
View full Championship table

