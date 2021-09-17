Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Aberdeen hope to have Austin Samuels back for the visit of St Johnstone after the on-loan Wolves striker missed last weekend's defeat by Motherwell.

Ryan Hedges is expected to return to training next week following a hamstring lay-off.

Defender Andy Considine has discarded his crutches following knee surgery.

Saints attacker Glenn Middleton returns after being unavailable against parent club Rangers last weekend, while midfielder Murray Davidson is also expected to return after illness.

Lars Dendoncker and Efe Ambrose - both unused substitutes against Rangers - will be hoping to make their debuts after getting more training under their belts with Callum Davidson's squad, while Eetu Vertainen is pushing for his first start.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon and Craig Bryson (knee) are all still sidelined by injury.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We are looking forward to the game, it is another chance to play at home. A chance to show that we have learnt our lessons from over the last couple of weeks where we have had a lot of the ball but not put it to good use. We have not made enough chances and not defended well enough when we have had to.

"I am sure the boys have learnt the lessons. We are reinforcing the message. We are not teaching them anything or pointing out anything they don't know. Players know when they have missed chances and know when they have not defended well enough."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We've got a real tough run of fixtures at the minute. We've had Rangers and now we've got Aberdeen and Hibs coming up. It's really difficult.

"I can tell from the way they've been in training that the players are desperate to win though. As long as that's still the case, I'm happy."

Hibernian v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit to face former club St Mirren after missing last weekend's Edinburgh derby through illness.

Left-back Lewis Stevenson is also fit to return to the squad for the cinch Premiership game after a minor niggle kept him out at Tynecastle.

Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are both still out, along with long-term injury victims Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Christian Doidge (Achilles), although the latter duo are ahead of schedule in their comeback bids.

Defender Ethan Erhahon and midfielder Alan Power return from suspension for St Mirren's trip to Leith.

Attacker Greg Kiltie will be out for four to six weeks after having keyhole surgery on his knee.

Defender Charles Dunne will be out for another couple of weeks with a hamstring complaint.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "It's 43 league games now since we've been outside the top four and that's testament to the consistency and desire to stay in that part of the table, and also the quality within the group. We've taken that platform from last season into this season.

"The players know the standards and the habits and demands they need to have to stay there. It's one defeat in 10 in all our competitive games this season so it's been encouraging that we've started in such a positive manner."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Things could be so different. I am pretty sure every manager out there would say they should have a few more points on the board. I believe we certainly should have.

"The frustration for me is that we have had the ball in the back of the net in each of the last three games and all of them have been disallowed for one reason or the other."

Ross County v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the clash with Hearts.

The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend's trip to Celtic Park because of illness.

Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith. The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle.

Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns.

Hearts assistant manager Gordon Forrest: "We have a good group of players, they understand it's going to take the squad to achieve what we want to try to achieve this season.

"So you can see they are sticking together just now, they are helping each other out. They know they will get their opportunities and when they do get their opportunities, they will produce for us."

Dundee United v Dundee (Sun, 12:00)

Benjamin Siegrist could return in goal for Dundee United for the derby with city rivals Dundee at Tannadice.

The 29-year-old Swiss keeper has recovered from a knee injury sustained in the build-up to United's game with St Johnstone last month.

Liam Smith and Louis Appere are working with the physio to recover from knocks.

Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam has a chance of returning from injury for the Tannadice clash. Christie Elliott is also in contention after a knock.

Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "Dundee will be well aware that they are without a victory in the league. We probably could easily have been on double figures at this stage which is testament to the way we are playing just now.

"It is not another game, it is a derby, it is important. It is really meaningful for our fans, and ultimately once the game settles down, in those key moments we have to make sure we make them defining moments."

Dundee manager James McPake: "Some of my squad have played in Old Firm derbies, a lot have played in the Dundee derby, a lot of them have played in massive play-off games for this club only a few months ago.

"We have certainly got the players that will handle the occasion, and that is what you need to do in these games."

Livingston v Celtic (Sun, 15:00)

Livingston will be without Craig Sibbald for the visit of Celtic after the midfielder had nine stitches in a leg wound.

Sibbald faces several weeks out but Stephane Omeonga has arrived at the club and is eligible to play once his fitness is up to speed.

Jackson Longridge has been struggling with a knock and Sean Kelly (ribs) is unavailable while Jaze Kabia and Jack McMillan remain out with knee injuries.

Israel internationals Nir Bitton and Liel Abada are available after missing the Europa League defeat by Real Betis for religious reasons.

Callum McGregor and James Forrest are not far off fitness after missing the Seville trip, while recent signing Giorgos Giakoumakis also stayed behind to work on his fitness.

Greg Taylor (shoulder), Kyogo Furuhashi (knee), Christopher Jullien (knee), Mikey Johnston (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) are still missing.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I don't think, with the calibre of player they have, that Celtic enjoy playing on the plastic surface. So we have to use that to our advantage.

"They have a lot of international class players. We are recruiting in a very different market, lower league football. Ange has the luxury of recruiting international players, and yes they are a transitional period, but there are exciting players in his squad."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Livingston haven't won this season but that's probably given them that drive to get that first win, and we've got to make sure we're ready for that.

"It's a busy period and we're going to have to juggle league and cup games. As I said, hopefully we'll get some players back which will allow us to rest a few of the players because it's going to be important that we have a stronger core of players to call upon."

Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Motherwell have captain Stephen O'Donnell available for Sunday's game against Rangers after missing four matches through illness and injury.

The right-back was not risked against Aberdeen last week after going off with a calf strain while playing in Scotland's victory over Austria.

Left-back Jake Carroll is suspended for the visitors.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is out of the Ibrox encounter after picking up a hamstring injury in the home 2-0 Europa League defeat by Lyon on Thursday night and requires a scan.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is a doubt with a hamstring problem, defender Filip Helander is out with a knee injury, along with other long-term absentees Ryan Jack (calf) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue).

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I didn't feel the same this morning [after losing to Lyon in the Europa League] as I did after the Leverkusen game, so to me that is progress but at the end of the day, we're at Rangers we need to react and bounce back for the weekend.

"You have to treat each game in isolation, today is about picking the boys up and getting recovered. The Motherwell game will be here quickly.

Tomorrow we will go tactically ahead of the Motherwell match, we need to move on pretty fast."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "If you don't want to be in these games, you are in the wrong sport.

"You've got to relish it rather than be concerned about it. Knowing my players, I think they will relish the challenge.

"We have not bowed in any challenge so far since we came in. We know how tough it will be but we haven't had an easy game yet and we don't expect one, certainly not on Sunday."

