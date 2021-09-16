Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham came on in the 75th minute and clipped in Roma's fifth

Tammy Abraham scored his first home goal as Roma came from behind to beat CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League to make it six wins from six under Jose Mourinho.

Irishman Graham Carey fired the Bulgarian visitors into a shock lead.

Lorenzo Pellegrini levelled from the edge of the area and Stephan El Shaarawy put Roma ahead.

Gianluca Mancini and Pellegrini again scored before Abraham clipped Roma's fifth over the keeper.

The 23-year-old England striker has scored two goals in five games since his summer move from Chelsea.

Roma have won their opening six games in a season for only the third time in their story - three in Serie A and three in the Conference League including qualifiers.