Match ends, Roma 5, CSKA Sofia 1.
Tammy Abraham scored his first home goal as Roma came from behind to beat CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League to make it six wins from six under Jose Mourinho.
Irishman Graham Carey fired the Bulgarian visitors into a shock lead.
Lorenzo Pellegrini levelled from the edge of the area and Stephan El Shaarawy put Roma ahead.
Gianluca Mancini and Pellegrini again scored before Abraham clipped Roma's fifth over the keeper.
The 23-year-old England striker has scored two goals in five games since his summer move from Chelsea.
Roma have won their opening six games in a season for only the third time in their story - three in Serie A and three in the Conference League including qualifiers.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2KarsdorpSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 45'minutes
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 13CalafioriSubstituted forKumbullaat 77'minutes
- 42DiawaraSubstituted forCristanteat 58'minutes
- 8VillarSubstituted forVeretoutat 58'minutes
- 11Pérez
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forAbrahamat 75'minutes
- 92El Shaarawy
- 14Shomurodov
Substitutes
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 4Cristante
- 9Abraham
- 17Veretout
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 22Zaniolo
- 24Kumbulla
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
CSKA Sofia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Busatto
- 19TuritsovSubstituted forDonchevat 74'minutes
- 28Galabov
- 2Mattheij
- 18Mazikou
- 10YomovSubstituted forBaiat 68'minutes
- 24Muhar
- 29LamBooked at 90mins
- 30WildschutBooked at 80mins
- 8Carey
- 14KrastevSubstituted forYalmazov Ahmedovat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Varela
- 7Bai
- 11Catakovic
- 16Donchev
- 23Yalmazov Ahmedov
- 25Evtimov
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 5, CSKA Sofia 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Post update
Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Plamen Galabov (CSKA Sofia).
Booking
Thomas Lam (CSKA Sofia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Lam (CSKA Sofia).
Post update
Marash Kumbulla (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ahmed Yalmazov Ahmedov (CSKA Sofia).
Post update
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).
Post update
Ahmed Yalmazov Ahmedov (CSKA Sofia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Sofia. Ahmed Yalmazov Ahmedov replaces Kaloyan Krastev.
Post update
Corner, CSKA Sofia. Conceded by Ibañez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karlo Muhar (CSKA Sofia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 5, CSKA Sofia 1. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov with a through ball.
Post update
Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 4, CSKA Sofia 1. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Chris Smalling (Roma) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Jurgen Mattheij.