Harder has now scored 66 goals in 129 appearances for her country

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder became Denmark's all-time leading goalscorer for either the men's or women's national teams as she helped her country thrash Malta 7-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

She scored her 66th international goal, surpassing former Denmark women's forward Merete Pedersen.

Harder, 28, joined Chelsea last year from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

In her debut season she helped Chelsea win the Women's Super League.

No fee was disclosed for Harder's transfer from Wolfsburg, but reports suggested it was about £250,000, a record in women's football.

She scored a hat-trick on her international debut in 2009 aged just 16.

Denmark's all-time leading men's goalscorer is former Newcastle and AC Milan forward Jon Dahl Tomasson, with 52 goals.

Denmark's women top their World Cup 2023 qualifying group, which includes Russia and Montenegro.

England take on North Macedonia in their first qualifier on Friday at St Mary's for what will be new manager Sarina Wiegman's first game in charge.