Ligue 1 Lyon consigned Rangers to a fourth defeat of the season at Ibrox on Thursday

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers are yet to hit top form this season after Lyon inflicted a 2-0 Europa League defeat on his side.

The opening group loss at Ibrox is the Scottish champions' fourth of the season in 11 games in all competitions.

Gerrard's side suffered defeat just twice in 90 minutes last term, and the Rangers boss knows his players are not performing at their maximum capacity.

"I don't think we've hit top gear yet, I'll openly admit that," Gerrard said.

"We've had to deal with certain things but I'm not going to use any excuses. We only feel the pressure and demands we put on ourselves, we're well aware of what the staff and the club demand.

"There's no criticism of the players today and this week's too important to dwell on this result."

Rangers - who face Motherwell in the league on Sunday followed by Livingston in the last eight of the League Cup - were undone after Karl Toko Ekambi's stunning opener was followed by a James Tavernier own goal.

However, Gerrard still believes his side have what it takes to get through group despite being punished for two costly mistakes.

Speaking to BT Sport, the former Liverpool and England captain added: "Not to be too harsh, at the domestic level, you can sometimes give the ball away in certain areas but not at this level in the Europa League.

"We created some decent moments without them being clear-cut. I think the scoreline is slightly harsh on us. We made two mistakes for their goals.

"We can still get out of the group; Lyon came out of Pot 1 and are a good team, but I don't think there was much of a gap in the teams today."