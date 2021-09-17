Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
It took Amy Irons five attempts to register her first Sportscene Predictions victory this season. Can she make it two from two?
The Nine presenter is up against BBC Sport Scotland pundit and former Scotland international Leanne Crichton for the bragging rights from week seven. With little between both sets of predictions, could Sunday's Dundee derby prove pivotal?
For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
|Amy
|Leanne
|Aberdeen v St Johnstone
|1-1
|2-1
|Hibernian v St Mirren
|2-0
|2-0
|Ross County v Hearts
|0-1
|1-3
|Dundee United v Dundee (Sun)
|2-1
|1-1
|Livingston v Celtic (Sun)
|1-3
|0-3
|Rangers v Motherwell (Sun)
|2-1
|1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Total scores
|Amy
|190
|Pundits
|420
|Amy v Pundits
|P5
|W1
|D0
|L4