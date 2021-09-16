Last updated on .From the section England

Southgate's England side lost the final of Euro 2020 on penalties to Italy

England manager Gareth Southgate says there are not enough women working on the men's national team staff.

Southgate, speaking at the Royal Television Society's Cambridge Convention, named two women who are currently working with the team.

"We've got some women that work with the team but we haven't got enough," he said.

"We've got a staff of 40, so that's nowhere near where we should be."

Southgate has led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament this year, with his team losing to Italy on penalties in the latter.

He believes that, while there have been advances in the women's game in England, they have not filtered through to the make-up of his staff.

"Women's football, firstly, where I know changes [have] come is that I meet dads who proudly come up and say, 'My daughter plays football'," said Southgate.

"Five years ago, that didn't happen. I don't know if that's that the girls weren't playing or the dads weren't proud that they were playing, but that's been the shift.

"I think [it is] far more acceptable, if that's the right word, for girls to play now and [there are] more teams, more clubs. Dads [are] now excited by that.

"I coach my daughter's team and there's a real enthusiasm for it.

"I think that's different to where we are currently in terms of diversity of staff within the game. We haven't got that right with my team."

He added: "Within the Football Association we are actually very diverse, gender-wise, with 38% female, I think.

"But as my daughter said to me, 'Oh, that's good is it, dad?' - I had to say, 'good point'.

"For me that's a great reminder. What world do I want for my daughter? What opportunities do I want for my daughter?

"That very quickly changes your outlook on the way that you view women's sport and the way you view opportunities for women within our sport."