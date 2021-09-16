Aberdeen's defeat to Motherwell last weekend was their sixth game without a victory in a row

Aberdeen are focused on "doing something" this season and not "noise" over their stuttering start, says manager Stephen Glass.

The Pittodrie club are going into Saturday's Premiership home game against St Johnstone aiming to end a six-game winless run.

Glass' men are sixth in the table, out of Europe and were knocked out the Scottish League Cup by Raith Rovers.

"It is [about] reinforcing messages," said the Aberdeen boss.

"You are not teaching them anything or pointing out anything they don't know. As soon as it is happening in games, players know when they have missed chances, players know when they have not defended well enough.

"They know we believe in them, they know we believe we have a good group of players that is going to do something this year and that is what we focus on.

"We are not particularly interested in what the outside noise is, our supporters know what we are trying to do."

Aberdeen have had plenty of possession in their last two games, but that has not been reflected in the results with a 1-1 home draw against Ross County being followed by a sobering 2-0 defeat at Motherwell.

Despite that, Glass is reluctant to make sweeping changes for this weekend's game.

"You can look like you are searching for something when you already know what the answer is," he said.

"Training is very competitive, it is an environment that everyone needs to keep getting better and if they don't, they don't play, but again it is not making snap decisions."