Swindon are eighth in League Two after seven games

Swindon Town have been handed a suspended three-point deduction by the English Football League over the non-payment of player wages in June.

The sanction will only come into effect if the club breaches the regulation again on or before 30 June, 2022.

The League Two club were in a legal battle over its ownership when it failed to pay the players on time.

Australian businessman Clem Morfuni took over in July after buying the shares off former chairman Lee Power.

"This is an issue that was inherited from previous ownership and all players and staff have now been paid what they were owed, and they now continue to be paid on time," Swindon said in a statement.