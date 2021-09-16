Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Jesse Lingard scored nine goals in his first 11 appearances with West Ham last season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they are determined to keep Jesse Lingard when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old forward flourished last season on loan at West Ham, scoring 33 times and making 20 assists

He has found himself back in the first team at Old Trafford this season and scored the final goal in Saturday's 4-1 over Newcastle.

Solskaer said: "We see him as a United player in the future as well."

Academy product Lingard recently turned down a new contract offer and would be able to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer in January.

Solskjaer said: "Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham. He showed his qualities, he's got back into the England squad and he's scoring goals for England.

"We really what to see the best of Jesse this season and we hope to see him, we support him, and we hope to keep him here with us.

"He's got this season left of his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad."