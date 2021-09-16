Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

James (left) in action during Chelsea's 1-0 win against Zenit St Petersburg

Reece James' house was broken into while he was playing for Chelsea against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old England right-back says his Euro 2020 runners-up medal, Champions League winner's medal and Super Cup winner's medal were stolen.

He added that "luckily" nobody was at his house during the robbery.

James, writing on Instagram, said: "I want to let all of you know I am safe and well."

The defender was part of the Chelsea side which beat Manchester City in last season's Champions League final in May.

He then helped England reach the final of Euro 2020, which Gareth Southgate's side lost to Italy on penalties, in the summer before helping Chelsea beat Villarreal in the Super Cup earlier this season.

"A group of cowardly robbers broke into my house," said James. "They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car.

"I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winner's medal and Super Cup winner's medal and the runners-up medal for Euro 2020.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

"Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low-life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.

"The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them."