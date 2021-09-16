So in the end it didn't matter whether you had Cristiano Ronaldo or Romelu Lukaku in gameweek four as both scored twice to deliver 13 points apiece.

Lots of you will have undoubtedly captained one of them, and congratulations to you if you not only did that but also owned both for a hugely satisfying 39-point haul.

Equally if you didn't go down the Ronaldo route and decided to stick with Bruno Fernandes, then he reminded us that he's not going anywhere with that screamer against Newcastle, and similarly if you kept faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah they will have earned you a tidy 20 points between them.

As we said last week it doesn't have to be all about Ronaldo, although in the short term he has clearly been a hugely rewarding signing.

I've seen there are plenty of managers who've managed to get Ronaldo, Lukaku, Salah AND Alexander-Arnold into their squads, one of them being Micah Richards in our Fantasy 606 head-to-head league, who scored a whopping 83 points this week.

His line-up also includes Michail Antonio and Ferran Torres but the risk of that strategy is also apparent - at the moment Micah needs to play at least two of Andreas Christensen, Shane Duffy, Tino Livramento and Brandon Williams in his defence every week, with the obvious risk of rotation for Christensen in particular, while Demarai Gray, Sergi Canos and Allan are his three other midfielders.

Gray has had a superb start to the season for Everton but what sort of returns can you regularly expect from those seven players to back-up the big-hitters?

That is why the strategy is too risky for me, but who am I to argue when Micah is on 321 points overall and has a 100% record in the head-to-head league with four wins out of four?

Personally I'm sticking with my plan of potentially switching Ronaldo to Lukaku ahead of gameweek seven when Chelsea's fixture list becomes much kinder than Manchester United's, and sticking with Alexander-Arnold and Salah as my other two "premium" players in defence and midfield. T]hey are just too good to be without.

Time to play Pep roulette?

Jack Grealish and Ferran Torres have both scored two Premier League goals for Man City this season

Kevin de Bruyne is probably going to start to come into the conversation soon as well, having returned for Manchester City in the Champions League, but Salah still gets the nod for now until the Belgian is fully fit, regularly starting games and racking up the points like we know he can.

Squad rotation is definitely a concern going into gameweek five off the back of the midweek European action with Phil Foden also back in action for City.

Ferran Torres and Jack Grealish owners may be a little nervous in particular before the home game against Southampton but it's certainly no reason to sell them this week, you just have to spin that wheel and play Pep roulette.

Jiminez, Pukki or Bamford?

The common headache seems to be in attack with lots of fantasy managers owning both Michail Antonio and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - the West Ham man is suspended for the visit of Manchester United while Everton's centre-forward is out injured and it's not clear how soon he will be back.

My advice would be hold on to Antonio because he's only out for a week and there's no point in taking a minus four on a second transfer this week if all you're planning to do is get him back in the following week. He should then come back fresh for a trip to Leeds and a home game against Brentford in West Ham's next two fixtures.

That means Calvert-Lewin is the man to go and there is no shortage of options for strikers in his price range. His teammate Richarlison (£7.5m) will certainly relish the extra responsibility on his shoulders and may well take on the penalty duties for Everton as well.

If you're interested in a little bit of differential then Raul Jimenez (£7.4m) could be your man as less than 5% of managers own him going into his next three fixtures against Brentford, Southampton and Newcastle.

He's yet to score this season but has played 90 minutes in every game and Wolves are creating bucket-loads of chances.

Teemu Pukki would also come into that differential category and would save you some money as well at just £5.9m - Norwich's next three home games are against Watford, Brighton and Leeds.

I've left the most obvious pick until last and that is Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (£7.9m).

Chris Sutton told us in this week's Fantasy 606 podcast that he's backing Bamford to get among the goals in the next six gameweeks and is so confident in fact that he's giving him the captain's armband for the game at Newcastle on Friday night.

