Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Quinn has been attempting to secure clearance to play for the Republic of Ireland since 2016

Birmingham City forward Lucy Quinn is set to make her Republic of Ireland debut against Australia on Tuesday after receiving an Irish passport.

Southampton-born Quinn, 27, started the process of becoming eligible to represent the Irish in 2016.

Quinn, whose grandparents are from county Sligo, has trained with the Republic squad this week.

"This is massive for my family. I've wanted to do this for them for such a long time," said Quinn.

"To be involved in my first camp with Ireland is such a proud moment.

"I started the process to become eligible five years ago once I knew that I wanted to play for Ireland.

"It was always a goal in my mind the whole time, but there were issues with paperwork and Brexit and some other things.

"I think I put my dad through a lot of stress collecting information that he was not aware of, in terms of family history, so this is a massive thank you to him."

Quinn, who has also had stints for Portsmouth, Yeovil Town and Tottenham Hotspur, plays for a Birmingham team that already includes includes Irish players Marie Hourihan, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Emily Whelan.

The Republic's new recruit says she has felt instantly at home in Vera Pauw's squad as they prepare for next Tuesday's game at Tallaght Stadium.

"The girls have been great. Vera has been talking with me for a while now and has shown a lot of faith in me. I'm delighted to be here to show what I can do."

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers -Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders - Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Midfielders - Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards - Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)