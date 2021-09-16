Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Dyche has been in charge at Burnley since October 2012

Sean Dyche has committed his future to Burnley by signing a new four-year contract keeping him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Assistant manager Ian Woan has also signed a new four-year deal with the Clarets, who are playing in the Premier League for the sixth successive season.

Dyche, 50, has been at Burnley since 2012 and is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

Among his achievements are their first European qualification in 51 years.

During his nine-year spell he has also successfully guided the club to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes.

"It is nice to be able to get this deal completed and now look towards the future of this football club, and its constant evolution," Dyche said.

"It was an important summer for us to add talent and depth to the team, but the work doesn't stop there. As a club we're about developing and improving players, and the environment we foster here is so important to that."