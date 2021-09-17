An ecstatic Emily Wilson scores her first international goal

Northern Ireland striker Emily Wilson says she is "buzzing" after scoring her first international goal against Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying.

Wilson netted NI's third goal in a 4-0 victory in their Group D opener.

The 20-year-old started the game in place of the injured Simone Magill and justified her selection with a well-taken finish at Inver Park.

"I was absolutely buzzing to get that goal tonight and I'm sure you can see it in my celebration," she said.

"It was a good free-kick from Furney [Rachel Furness] and she hit the post. I knew I had to be in the box and react to any scraps I could get. The ball came to me, I took a touch and thankfully it went in.

"Then I was just buzzing and was celebrating with all the girls - it was great."

Kenny Shiels' side, in their first competitive game since their historic Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine in April, put in a professional display in front of their home support against minnows Luxembourg.

With star Everton forward Magill out injured, Wilson was handed a start and had a chance in the first minute from close range, which the Crusaders Strikers player admits "I probably should have scored".

"I just kept my head up, I tried not to focus on things like that in the game and I don't think it affected me," she added.

"I knew if I got another chance I would have to put it in the back of the net and thankfully it worked out.

"I found out I was starting last night and I was so grateful and excited for the opportunity.

"Simone isn't here and she is such a great player for us, so I tried to do my best. I just tried to do what I usually do and not worry or get nervous. I just stayed relaxed and try not to think about it too much, approach it like I would any other game."

Northern Ireland open with comfortable win over Luxembourg

While any maiden international goal is special, Wilson's parents were present at Inver Park to watch her find the net as spectators watched Northern Ireland in a competitive home match for the first time in almost two years.

"I had my mum and dad there and it was nice to see them in the crowd. The crowd were amazing tonight and really spurred us on," she added.

"When I scored I went straight for the corner flag but I knew where they were sitting. I looked up to them after I scored and there was a big smile on their faces so that definitely made it more special."

Northern Ireland face Latvia in their second Group D match on Tuesday and the match will be the first time the senior women's team have played at Winsor Park since 2010.

However Wilson is one of the few players in the squad who have had the opportunity to play at Windsor Park for Northern Ireland when she lined-up at the National Stadium at the Under-19 Euros in 2017.

"The opportunity to play on it was amazing and was one I'll never forget," she recalled.

"Some of the girls have never played on it, I'm thankful I had that opportunity and the girls are really excited.

"It's our National Stadium, so we can't wait for that and we can put all our focus onto Latvia now."