Steve Bruce was criticised by fans during the game at Manchester United

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says his family think he is "sick" for not walking away from his job - but that he will not quit the role.

The 60-year-old came under fire from fans during Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, with his team earning one point from four Premier League games this season.

"I don't think about 'the noise is too bad, walk away, Steve'," said Bruce.

"That's not in my nature when it gets tough."

He added: "My family think I'm a bit sick because I never really think about those things when you're up against it.

"If it's to the detriment of the team, then you start looking at yourself.

"But it's not in my nature to walk away when you're in a fight or battle."

Newcastle face fellow strugglers Leeds on Friday night (kick-off 20:00 BST) without leading striker Callum Wilson, who is injured.

But it has been a tough start to the season for Bruce after becoming frustrated with the club's inability to make loan signings on transfer deadline day and questions from the media about his methods.

Asked whether he had been given assurances by the club about his future, Bruce said: "It's not all about me.

"I'm only here to only do what is best for the club, to keep us moving along and it's for other people to answer that. I will continue to do my best. I'm never going to walk away from the challenge. That's for sure."

Fans have continually highlighted what they think is a lack of ambition from the club, citing Joe Willock as the only major signing during the transfer window for about £22m.

The club issued a statement after the window closed defending its lack of spending, and explaining how it had to be run in a "sustainable manner" but not "at the expense of being ambitious".

Bruce said he shared supporters' frustrations.

He added: "I hope I can keep the club ticking along and the club can stay where it is, and maintain its Premier League status and for a lot of people, that's the frustration. We should be better than that, but that's where we are.

"I didn't mention ambition. I'm giving you facts. We want to be up with the big boys and compete up the other end of the table, but unfortunately that's not possible at the minute.

"I'm trying to be genuine. That's the frustration for everybody concerned. Don't you think I don't want better players and want to compete at the top end of the transfer market?

"It's not possible. I have to accept it."