Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 17 September

Newtown v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth have lost their last four games and are two points above the bottom two while Newtown's defeat at Flint ended a run of two straight wins and saw them drop to seventh. In the two games at Park Avenue last season, the sides drew 1-1 during phase one while Newtown won 4-0 in May's phase two meeting.

Saturday, 18 September

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon's win over Cefn Druids last time was their first win since the opening weekend. Cardiff Met have seen an upturn in form over recent weeks with victory at Aberystwyth their second successive victory and saw them move up into the top six. Caernarfon won 3-2 in last season's corresponding fixture in March.

Cefn Druids v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Druids boss Niall McGuinness admitted it looks an "impossible task" after his side fell to their fifth successive defeat at Caernarfon, which leaves them bottom of the table. Penybont are also seeking their first win of the season but they have only lost one and their fourth draw of the season saw them end New Saints 100% record last Saturday.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Nomads suffered their first loss of the season at Barry last Saturday to leave Andy Morrison's side five points behind unbeaten league leaders New Saints. Bala are the only other side who have yet to lose this season with Colin Caton's side having won their last two games. Last season's corresponding game finished 1-1 but Nomads won the phase two meeting at Deeside Stadium 2-0.

Haverfordwest County v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST: Haverfordwest only have a point from their opening five games and suffered a heavy defeat at Bala last Saturday. Flint are currently the league's top scorers with 14 goals and are second after their home win over Newtown last weekend.

The New Saints v Barry Town United; 17:15 BST: New Saints remain top although their perfect start came to an an end at Penybont last Saturday, while Barry beat champions Connah's Quay Nomads at Jenner Park to move into third spot. Saints won all four meetings between the sides last season.

Nathaniel MG Cup Third Round

Tuesday, 21 September

Bangor City v Bala Town; 19:45 BST

Barry Town United v Trefelin BGC; 19:45 BST

Connah's Quay Nomads v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45

Haverfordwest County v Undy Athletic;19:45 BST

Newtown v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST

Prestatyn Town v Holywell Town; 19:45 BST

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 20:00 BST

Wednesday, 22 September

Penrhyncoch v Pontypridd Town; 19:45 BST