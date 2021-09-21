Women's World Cup Qualifying
Estonia WomenEstonia Women0WalesWales1

Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier: Estonia Women 0-1 Wales

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Tash Harding scores opening goal
Estonia are ranked 105th in the world, 71 places below Wales

Wales made it two wins from two games in World Cup qualifying despite being frustrated by Estonia in Parnu.

Natasha Harding's early goal was enough to secure three points despite Wales missing a host of chances throughout.

In a game of attack versus defence, the visitors were always on the offensive but they could not add to their early goal despite having 78% possession.

Estonia only had one shot as Wales secured the win they needed as they chase a first World Cup appearance.

There was a level of familiarity for Wales as they came up against their former manager in Estonia boss Jarmo Matikainen, who made two changes to the side beaten 4-0 by Slovenia in their opening game in Group I.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger had the luxury of naming an unchanged starting XI from Wales' thumping 6-0 win over Kazakhstan, albeit with a switch of system to 4-3-3 as Rachel Rowe dropped into defence as an attacking left-back.

It was Matikainen who arguably produced the tactical surprise by picking two strikers and Wales ruthlessly exploited gaps in their defence from the first moments.

Rowe hit the side-netting inside the opening 20 seconds and Estonia defender Kelly Rosen struck the crossbar trying to clear the resulting corner, before Rhiannon Roberts volleyed a great chance over the bar.

However, Wales did not wait long for an opener as Harding finished with aplomb from close-range after five minutes thanks to a defence-splitting pass from Jess Fishlock, as Wales produced the goal their attacking intent merited.

There was no way Wales could continue to create almost a chance a minute, but they continued to dominate with Harding and Roberts both volleying over from threatening Rowe corners, while Rowe wasted a good chance when she opted to shoot from a tight angle.

The hosts had no answer to Wales' dominance at set-pieces and Gemma Evans saw her header cleared off the line from Wales' 10th corner of the match on 37 minutes.

Kayleigh Green saw a goal ruled out for offside moments later before Harding lashed over and Ingle fired wide after Green's firm drive was well saved by Karina Kork.

It was the Wales captain who missed their first chance of the second half as Ingle's shot from 18 yards lacked composure and skewed wide, before Green's header went just past the upright.

Estonia's defensive resolve was impressive, repelling Wales time and again as the visitors simply could not find a second goal.

Substitute Carrie Jones and Fishlock both saw efforts blocked, while Estonia endured several scary moments from Rowe corners - 20 in total - that were desperately cleared, while Rowe also saw a shot parried by Kork and Jones saw a penalty appeal waved away for handball.

Player of the match: Natasha Harding

Natasha Harding
Natasha Harding has scored in both of Wales' World Cup qualifiers in this campaign

Scored the all-important goal for Wales and led by example with a tireless display as she provided an attacking outlet throughout.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger told BBC Sport:

"We aimed to get two wins from two games and that is what we have done.

"We want to create lots of chances and we did that.

"We want to be more clinical, of course, but if the team is creating lots of chances, we are happy."

Line-ups

Estonia Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Kork
  • 6Lillemäe
  • 5Uleksin
  • 3Räämet
  • 15Zlidnis
  • 7MerisaluSubstituted forDautat 90+2'minutes
  • 18Õunpuu
  • 16RosenSubstituted forTreibergat 90+2'minutes
  • 19Kubassova
  • 13Bannikova
  • 14Tammik

Substitutes

  • 1Strigin
  • 2Gromov
  • 4Saar
  • 8Niit
  • 9Laas
  • 10Daut
  • 11Mengel
  • 17Tammeveski
  • 20Joandi
  • 21Liir
  • 23Treiberg

Wales

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1O'Sullivan
  • 5Roberts
  • 14Ladd
  • 3Evans
  • 13Rowe
  • 4Ingle
  • 11Harding
  • 8James
  • 10Fishlock
  • 18HollandSubstituted forJonesat 63'minutes
  • 9GreenSubstituted forWardat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Woodham
  • 6Green
  • 7Ward
  • 12Clark
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Estcourt
  • 17Morgan
  • 19Wynne
  • 20Jones
  • 21Soper
  • 22Filbey
  • 23Morgan
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul

Match Stats

Home TeamEstonia WomenAway TeamWales
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home1
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away20
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Estonia Women 0, Wales Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Estonia Women 0, Wales Women 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia Women. Emma Treiberg replaces Kelly Rosen.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia Women. Grete Daut replaces Liisa Merisalu.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales Women. Helen Ward replaces Kayleigh Green.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women).

  7. Post update

    Vlada Kubassova (Estonia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Kethy Õunpuu.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Karina Kork.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gemma Evans.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Harding (Wales Women).

  12. Post update

    Kelly Rosen (Estonia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Siret Räämet.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Karina Kork.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Kethy Õunpuu.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Wales Women. Rhiannon Roberts tries a through ball, but Natasha Harding is caught offside.

Tuesday 21st September 2021

Tuesday 21st September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22005056
2Finland Women11002113
3R. of Ireland Wom00000000
4Slovakia Women200213-20
5Georgia Women100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain2200150156
2Scotland22006066
3Ukraine Women00000000
4Hungary Women200207-70
5Faroe Islands Women2002014-140

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep Wom21109184
2Netherlands21102114
3Belarus Women11004133
4Iceland100101-10
5Cyprus Women2002112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England2200140146
2Austria2200141136
3N Ireland Wom22007076
4Latvia Women2002111-100
5Luxembourg Women2002010-100
6North Macedonia Women2002014-140

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200150156
2Russia22007076
3Montenegro Women210137-43
4Bos-Herze Wom201145-11
5Malta Women201129-71
6Azerbaijan Women2002010-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway2200130136
2Belgium21103124
3Poland Women21102114
4Albania Women201113-21
5Kosovo Women201114-31
6Armenia Women2002011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland220010196
2Italy22008086
3Romania Women22005056
4Lithuania Women200217-60
5Croatia Women200207-70
6Moldova Women200209-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany2200121116
2Portugal21105144
3Turkey Women10101101
4Serbia Women100115-40
5Israel Women100104-40
6Bulgaria Women100107-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22007076
2France2110111104
3Slovenia Women21105144
4Greece Women2101312-93
5Estonia Women200205-50
6Kazakhstan Women200229-70
