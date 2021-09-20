Women's World Cup qualifying: Wales must focus on creating chances - boss Grainger

Gemma Grainger says Wales' women can learn from the men's national team as her side look to succeed where they failed by beating Estonia.

Grainger was at the Cardiff City Stadium to see Robert Page's Wales draw 0-0 in their World Cup game with Estonia on 8 September.

She expects a similar style of game when Wales travel to Estonia for a World Cup 2023 qualifier on Tuesday.

"I think they do have a DNA in terms of their set-up," Grainger said.

"The [Estonia] men played with a very difficult, very low-block back five and the women are doing that.

"It looks like they do have that DNA within their association, that they have a certain playing style.

"They will make it difficult, as the men did for Wales, and the key thing for us is to make sure we know what our game-plan is and make sure we can execute that."

Wales made the perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign by thrashing Kazakhstan 6-0 in Llanelli last Friday night.

Estonia kicked off Group I with a 4-0 home loss to Slovenia - but Grainger says nothing will come easy against a side managed by former Wales boss Jarmo Matikainen.

Wales' men were expected to beat Estonia only for a frustrating goalless draw to deal a heavy blow to their hopes of automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

"I've watched Estonia's game against Slovenia on Friday night," Grainger added.

"They were a very organised and difficult team to break down - very similar to when the men's team played Estonia last week.

"I was at the stadium, I was looking at the formation. Whether it be a back four or a back five [that the women's team play], what I do know is they are going to be organised and they are not going to make things easy for us.

"I think we can always learn. That's why I went to the [men's] game, because I wanted to see what their mentality was like."

France are favourites to win Wales' qualifying group, and made a statement in their opening game as they hammered Greece 10-0.

But there is a confidence within the Welsh squad that they can mount a genuine push to reach a first major tournament having come close to reaching the play-offs in their last two qualifying campaigns.

To make that happen, Grainger says her team must beat sides like Estonia, who are ranked 105th in the world, 71 places below Wales.

"The expectation is that we deliver our game-plan in every game because we know if we do that, we are going to be in a good really place," said Grainger, who previously worked with England's age-grade and senior sides.

"The focus is on process and performance because if they are right, we will qualify, we will compete for [places at] major tournaments. That's the mentality of the group."

TEAM NEWS

As was the case against Kazakhstan, Grainger looks set to have all her key players available to face Estonia.

Leicester City forward Hannah Cain was forced to withdraw from the squad with a foot injury having switched her allegiances from England to Wales.

Cain was the only absentee as Kazakhstan were overwhelmed at Parc y Scarlets, with Kayleigh Green (two), Natasha Harding, Rachel Rowe, Gemma Evans and Ceri Holland all on the scoresheet.

"Fingers crossed we are in good shape," Grainger said.

"It's so nice to start the campaign in the way we did. To score six goals and not concede was a real positive, but it I think the most positive thing was the way the performance went [after] the planning and preparation we put into it.

"In the games that led into this campaign we played higher-ranked opposition and we had to be brave. We talked about mentality and learning what we needed to learn about ourselves in those games so that we could execute in the campaign."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 2-0 Estonia (Friendly, 6 March, 2020)