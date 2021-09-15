Chris Hughton: Nottingham Forest sack boss after six defeats in seven matches

Chris Hughton
Forest failed to win any of their last 13 league games under Hughton

Nottingham Forest have sacked boss Chris Hughton after they suffered their sixth loss from seven Championship matches this season.

Forest fell to a 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough on Wednesday and are bottom of the table with one point.

Hughton, 62, took over at the start of last season when Sabri Lamouchi was sacked after the Reds lost their first four league games.

He guided Forest to safety in 2020-21 and exits with 14 wins from 53 games.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris' efforts," a club statement said.

"Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure."

Hughton is the first manager to be sacked in England's top four divisions this season, with Steven Reid taking over as interim head coach while Forest search for a new boss.

Pressure grew on Hughton after they lost their first four games of the season for a second successive campaign.

However, a battling draw at local rivals Derby in the final fixture before the international break saw him given more time to turn their form around.

It was not to be for the former Newcastle and Brighton boss though, as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff on Sunday, having led, and were then well beaten by Boro on Wednesday.

Reid's first game in interim charge will be at in-form Huddersfield on Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by GT1980, today at 09:24

    Good luck Chris, sorry it didn't work out.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 09:26

    Was it really his fault? Some players he brought in (Garner for instance) seem to be decent, but basically he's had no funds to improve what is a poor team that has been gradually broken down over the past few seasons.

    Changing managers always seems to have a short-term improvement, but I feel this squad need more than that this season.

  • Comment posted by Jack Regan, today at 09:26

    A great club whose glorious past looks further away than ever

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 09:37

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      A once-great club who rides on their past success to think above their station.

      Nobody "deserves" to be the PL like I've seen some say on here, you have to earn it through hard graft in the Championship. Forest don't have the players or bottle.

  • Comment posted by crimewriter1, today at 09:36

    One of the country's best ' homegrown' managers kicked in the teeth by overpaid inept players who belong in Div2, owners poking their noses into transfers and no real transfer budget, Who on earth would want to manage Forest now?

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 09:59

      The Cloud replied:
      But a lot of owners are like that. They appoint the manager, don't back him with funds to improve the squad and then jettison him to early. Not sure who would want to go to Forest now.

  • Comment posted by malcolmofhants, today at 09:37

    Since Cloughie retired, they have had over 30 managers or caretakers. Incredible.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 09:49

      Thescribe replied:
      Shows you they have a poor recruitment policy or how crap they all were.

  • Comment posted by Andy o, today at 09:25

    Totally disgusting the way owners treat clubs wonder if they would have sacked brian clough

    • Reply posted by James, today at 09:56

      James replied:
      The football world has drastically altered from those times, sadly, and not for the better for those of us who have followed Forest since 1975. What applies now did not apply then.

  • Comment posted by ren, today at 09:43

    Football management .must be the only job (apart from politics ) that you can get the sack for being useless and then get a new one straight after

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 09:47

      Thescribe replied:
      It is indeed. Incompetence and being useless at what you do is rewarded. Not too mention all the pay-offs. One can get very comfortable for being rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Philip hughes, today at 09:42

    Chris is an excellent manager but no-one can make 'a silk purse' out of 'a sow's ear'.

    • Reply posted by incloughwetrust, today at 09:49

      incloughwetrust replied:
      I fully agree, and was delighted when we appointed him. Unfortunately, for all parties, it just hasn't worked and he had to go (he should take some of the board too). Steve Cooper or Chris Wilder please, just not John Terry!

  • Comment posted by david carrier, today at 09:39

    Sometimes when a club is on a slippery slope, it’s got nothing to do with whoever happens to be the manager at the time.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 09:43

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      100%. But it looks good to those incapable of such nuanced thinking...Just watch Forest climb the leagues now. LOL.

  • Comment posted by Trent Enders, today at 09:36

    The problems run far deeper than just the manager. There's a board made up of talentless leeches who are dragging the club down.
    I fear for our club, it's once proud history lost in the ridicule of its manager merry go round.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 09:45

      duncan brownley replied:
      That's football nowadays as we know it and the Fan is no longer a concern.

      Same time next year then it be on another Manager article.

  • Comment posted by OnlyMe, today at 09:25

    Club in Turmoil - Sack the manager

    • Reply posted by RiotZappa, today at 09:28

      RiotZappa replied:
      Yep.

      Never the players.....Or board....Or transfer policy....Or bad investments.....Or stupid wages....

      Always the manager.

  • Comment posted by CrispyClarkes, today at 09:28

    This forest job is a poisoned chalice

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:27

    Failing, overpaid players not doing their job AGAIN, so a scapegoat is needed.
    Soccer is a simple game yet these “professional “ players are allowed to get away with gross misconduct with impunity.
    Directors and fans just don’t get it that all,failure is on the field and 100% down to the players.

    • Reply posted by This Hostility, today at 09:41

      This Hostility replied:
      It is down to the players. But if you sign poor players, either technically or mentally, they are going to play poorly and lose games. If they're overpaid, who gave them those contracts?

      You can't just put 11 blokes in a Forest shirt and expect them to win just because they earn £10K a week and it says Nottingham Forest on the badge.

      It is a simple game but it's simple for the opposition, too.

  • Comment posted by rtz62, today at 09:27

    Hardly a surprise but as a Forest fan I’d suggest it’s easier to sack a manager rather than a bunch of inept players brought in by an owner who doesn’t appear to have a clue
    Just hope they give Chris Wilder the job (though why he would put himself through such torture is beyond me) rather than John Terry. I can see League 1 beckoning I’m very sad to say

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 09:29

    Forest will live to regret this decision. A very decent man and a good manager. The troubles lie elsewhere at Forest. I sincerely hope that John Terry is not even considered.

  • Comment posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 09:28

    All I can say is, now see if a new manager can do better with the same owners and players..
    Then decide what was correct.

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 09:35

    Not a second too early!

    Hopefully that is the end of playing 2 defensive midfielders.

    So boring.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 09:58

      RJsportfan replied:
      It IS Southgate!

  • Comment posted by Birdy, today at 09:34

    Hughton did a great job for us at Birmingham City and has proven to be a good manager at most other clubs he's managed (if not all). However, you can't make a silk purse from a sow's ear so perhaps their next appointment at Forrest should be Harry Houdini?

  • Comment posted by Super Ram, today at 09:33

    Derby & Forest need to look across at Leicester to see how to run a club properly. The fans are the ones that spend their money and suffer whilst the players get paid irrespective of how poorly they play & are managed.

    • Reply posted by ravenblue, today at 09:42

      ravenblue replied:
      You mean the Leicester City who's current success stems from being allowed to breach Financial Fair Play rules after some 'creative sponsoring' when last in the Champo?

  • Comment posted by circle7, today at 09:47

    As a Sheffield Wednesday fan I feel for Forrest’s current plight. Sacking Hughton might make a short term difference but the club needs a big overhaul to get it back challenging at the top of the Championship.

