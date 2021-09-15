Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have sacked boss Chris Hughton after they suffered their sixth loss from seven Championship matches this season.

Forest fell to a 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough on Wednesday and are bottom of the table with one point.

Hughton took over at the start of last season when Sabri Lamouchi was sacked after the Reds lost their first four league games.

He guided Forest to safety in 2020-21 and exits with 14 wins from 53 games.

