Rubin Colwill made his Cardiff debut against Coventry in February, with his first start coming against Wycombe in April

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says Rubin Colwill was replaced at half-time against Coventry as he was "shattered" from the emotion of Sunday's victory.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to score the first two senior goals of his career as the Bluebirds came from a goal down to beat Nottingham Forest.

But in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Coventry the midfielder struggled to make an impact and was replaced at half-time.

"The emotion of Sunday will have left him shattered," said McCarthy.

"Rubin got all the plaudits on Sunday and deserved them, but I had my concerns about him playing from the start today.

"But everyone would have thought I was nuts had I not started him after he scored the two goals.

"It's difficult for him, he's a young guy but he's got to go again, that's all forgotten, but they'll be fine, him and Sparky [Mark Harris, who was also replaced at the break] will be alright.

"He enjoyed Sunday but then I said, 'It's back to work'.

"They have to learn, that doesn't just come, it's back at it, training, working, recovering and playing again, but they're good players they'll be fine."

Colwill and fellow Wales international Harris were replaced by James Collins and Sam Bowen as Cardiff found themselves a goal behind at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Collins had the Bluebirds' best chance to level, putting a close-range header over the bar, but the hosts dominated throughout and deserved victory.

The Ireland international is yet to score a competitive goal since joining in the summer and McCarthy said the striker felt "lousy" at full time.

"He feels like he's let people down but he hasn't," said McCarthy.

"He's got to get in there and get his next chance and make sure he scores that."

Things do not get easier for McCarthy, with third placed Bournemouth the visitors at Cardiff City Stadium this weekend.

"We will need a better performance on Saturday," McCarthy added.

"We generally get good responses from the players, that always pleases me is we never give up, we keep going but it will be a difficult one."