Champions League - Group C
SportingSporting Lisbon1AjaxAjax5

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax: Sebastien Haller nets four for visitors

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sebastien Haller (centre)
Sebastien Haller (centre) is only the second player to score four on his Champions League debut

Sebastien Haller produced one of the great Champions League debuts as he netted four goals in Ajax's 5-1 hammering of Sporting Lisbon.

The former West Ham striker headed in an opener after two minutes and soon added his second from close range following another assist by Antony.

The hosts pulled one back through Paulinho but Steven Berghuis restored Ajax's advantage before the break.

Haller was then on hand to net twice in the second half to complete the rout.

He becomes the first player to score four goals on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten for AC Milan against IFK Goteborg in November 1992.

The Dutch forward had already played for the Italian giants in the European Cup, however.

Haller's goalscoring feat comes after he was left out of Ajax's Europa League squad last season because of an administrative error.

Line-ups

Sporting

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Adán
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 25InácioSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 21'minutes
  • 3FeddalBooked at 83mins
  • 24Porro
  • 6Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 40mins
  • 8Nunes
  • 16VinagreSubstituted forReis de Limaat 45'minutes
  • 10Boges CabralSubstituted forSarabiaat 45'minutes
  • 21Dias FernandesSubstituted forSantos Bragançaat 78'minutes
  • 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forde Melo Tomásat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 7Souza Ramos
  • 15Ugarte
  • 17Sarabia
  • 19de Melo Tomás
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 34Goulart Silva
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 57Cipriano Catamo
  • 68Santos Bragança
  • 87Pontes Esteves

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12MazraouiSubstituted forRenschat 70'minutes
  • 2TimberBooked at 45mins
  • 21MartínezBooked at 86mins
  • 17BlindSubstituted forSchuursat 81'minutes
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 49mins
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos SantosSubstituted forNeres Camposat 70'minutes
  • 23BerghuisSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 51Setford
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
20,382

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away27

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sporting Lisbon 1, Ajax 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 1, Ajax 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by David Neres (Ajax).

  4. Post update

    Matheus Reis (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Devyne Rensch (Ajax).

  7. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Matheus Reis.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

  11. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Booking

    Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).

  14. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Zouhair Feddal (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Tiago Tomás (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tiago Tomás (Sporting Lisbon).

  19. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).

