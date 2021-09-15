Match ends, Sporting Lisbon 1, Ajax 5.
Sebastien Haller produced one of the great Champions League debuts as he netted four goals in Ajax's 5-1 hammering of Sporting Lisbon.
The former West Ham striker headed in an opener after two minutes and soon added his second from close range following another assist by Antony.
The hosts pulled one back through Paulinho but Steven Berghuis restored Ajax's advantage before the break.
Haller was then on hand to net twice in the second half to complete the rout.
He becomes the first player to score four goals on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten for AC Milan against IFK Goteborg in November 1992.
The Dutch forward had already played for the Italian giants in the European Cup, however.
Haller's goalscoring feat comes after he was left out of Ajax's Europa League squad last season because of an administrative error.
Line-ups
Sporting
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Adán
- 13Novo Neto
- 25InácioSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 21'minutes
- 3FeddalBooked at 83mins
- 24Porro
- 6Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 40mins
- 8Nunes
- 16VinagreSubstituted forReis de Limaat 45'minutes
- 10Boges CabralSubstituted forSarabiaat 45'minutes
- 21Dias FernandesSubstituted forSantos Bragançaat 78'minutes
- 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forde Melo Tomásat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 2Reis de Lima
- 7Souza Ramos
- 15Ugarte
- 17Sarabia
- 19de Melo Tomás
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 34Goulart Silva
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 57Cipriano Catamo
- 68Santos Bragança
- 87Pontes Esteves
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12MazraouiSubstituted forRenschat 70'minutes
- 2TimberBooked at 45mins
- 21MartínezBooked at 86mins
- 17BlindSubstituted forSchuursat 81'minutes
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 49mins
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos SantosSubstituted forNeres Camposat 70'minutes
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 25Taylor
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- 51Setford
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 20,382
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away27
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 1, Ajax 5.
Post update
Foul by David Neres (Ajax).
Post update
Matheus Reis (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Post update
Foul by Devyne Rensch (Ajax).
Post update
Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Matheus Reis.
Post update
Foul by Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Ajax).
Post update
Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Zouhair Feddal (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tiago Tomás (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tiago Tomás (Sporting Lisbon).
Post update
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).
