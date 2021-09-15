Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sebastien Haller (centre) is only the second player to score four on his Champions League debut

Sebastien Haller produced one of the great Champions League debuts as he netted four goals in Ajax's 5-1 hammering of Sporting Lisbon.

The former West Ham striker headed in an opener after two minutes and soon added his second from close range following another assist by Antony.

The hosts pulled one back through Paulinho but Steven Berghuis restored Ajax's advantage before the break.

Haller was then on hand to net twice in the second half to complete the rout.

He becomes the first player to score four goals on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten for AC Milan against IFK Goteborg in November 1992.

The Dutch forward had already played for the Italian giants in the European Cup, however.

Haller's goalscoring feat comes after he was left out of Ajax's Europa League squad last season because of an administrative error.