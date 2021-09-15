Champions League - Group C
SportingSporting Lisbon1AjaxAjax2

Sporting Lisbon v Ajax

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Sporting

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Adán
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 25InácioSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 21'minutes
  • 3Feddal
  • 24Porro
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8Nunes
  • 16Vinagre
  • 10Boges Cabral
  • 21Dias Fernandes
  • 11Gomes dos Santos

Substitutes

  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 7Souza Ramos
  • 15Ugarte
  • 17Sarabia
  • 19de Melo Tomás
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 34Goulart Silva
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 57Cipriano Catamo
  • 68Santos Bragança
  • 87Pontes Esteves

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 2Timber
  • 21Martínez
  • 17Blind
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos Santos
  • 23Berghuis
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 51Setford
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

  2. Post update

    Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Ryan Gravenberch is caught offside.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 1, Ajax 2. Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

  6. Post update

    João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jovane Cabral (Sporting Lisbon).

  9. Post update

    Dangerous play by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

  10. Post update

    Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).

  14. Post update

    Nuno Santos (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).

  16. Post update

    Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

  18. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nuno Santos with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Antony (Ajax).

