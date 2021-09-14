Champions League - Group D
Inter MilanInter Milan0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid: Rodrygo gives Real late win in San Siro

Rodrygo scores for Real Madrid at Inter Milan
Rodrygo has scored in two of his three Champions League appearances against Inter Milan

Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo struck an 89th-minute winner to snatch a 1-0 Champions League group-stage victory and punish a wasteful Inter Milan.

The Brazilian met a pass from Eduardo Camavinga and volleyed in with seconds remaining of normal time.

It was a painful conclusion to a game the Italian side had dominated for large stretches at the San Siro.

Thibaut Courtois was in fine form to save a header from Lautaro Martinez and two efforts from Edin Dzeko.

Real are second in the group behind Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol, who stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 win on their tournament debut.

Sheriff travel to Madrid next, while Shakhtar and Inter will look to get their first points on the board when they meet in Ukraine.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 55'minutes
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forVecinoat 84'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 65'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 55'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10MartínezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCorreaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4AlabaBooked at 60mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 80'minutes
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forRodrygoat 65'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  7. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.

  16. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11006333
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100136-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11005143
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas100112-10
4Sporting100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Real Madrid11001013
3Inter Milan100101-10
4Shakhtar Donetsk100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

