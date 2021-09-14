Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rodrygo has scored in two of his three Champions League appearances against Inter Milan

Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo struck an 89th-minute winner to snatch a 1-0 Champions League group-stage victory and punish a wasteful Inter Milan.

The Brazilian met a pass from Eduardo Camavinga and volleyed in with seconds remaining of normal time.

It was a painful conclusion to a game the Italian side had dominated for large stretches at the San Siro.

Thibaut Courtois was in fine form to save a header from Lautaro Martinez and two efforts from Edin Dzeko.

Real are second in the group behind Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol, who stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 win on their tournament debut.

Sheriff travel to Madrid next, while Shakhtar and Inter will look to get their first points on the board when they meet in Ukraine.