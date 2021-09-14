Match ends, Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 1.
Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo struck an 89th-minute winner to snatch a 1-0 Champions League group-stage victory and punish a wasteful Inter Milan.
The Brazilian met a pass from Eduardo Camavinga and volleyed in with seconds remaining of normal time.
It was a painful conclusion to a game the Italian side had dominated for large stretches at the San Siro.
Thibaut Courtois was in fine form to save a header from Lautaro Martinez and two efforts from Edin Dzeko.
Real are second in the group behind Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol, who stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 win on their tournament debut.
Sheriff travel to Madrid next, while Shakhtar and Inter will look to get their first points on the board when they meet in Ukraine.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 55'minutes
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVecinoat 84'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 65'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDimarcoat 55'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCorreaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4AlabaBooked at 60mins
- 6Nacho
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10ModricSubstituted forCamavingaat 80'minutes
- 17VázquezSubstituted forRodrygoat 65'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Luka Modric.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.