Champions League - Group D
Inter MilanInter Milan0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Inter Milan v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 6Nacho
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.

  4. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Casemiro.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11002023
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11001013
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11002113
2B Dortmund11002113
3Sporting100112-10
4Besiktas100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Inter Milan10100001
3Real Madrid10100001
4Shakhtar Donetsk100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
