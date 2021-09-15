Inter Milan v Real Madrid

Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 14Perisic
- 9Dzeko
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 6Nacho
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 17Vázquez
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Casemiro.
Attempt blocked. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.