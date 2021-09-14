Champions League - Group A
Club BrugesClub Bruges1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Club Bruges 1-1 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi kept quiet on first start

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi celebrate with Ander Herrera after the midfielder's opener
Lionel Messi celebrates with Ander Herrera after the midfielder's opening goal

Lionel Messi's main task at Paris St-Germain will be to help deliver an elusive Champions League, but for all the fanfare surrounding the Argentina star's first start it proved a frustrating evening as the club began their European campaign with a draw at Club Bruges.

Messi struck the crossbar but struggled to make a serious impact on his full debut and it was instead Ander Herrera who netted the opener after great work down the left from Kylian Mbappe.

Hans Vanaken scored a deserved equaliser before the break to get the 29,000-seater Jan Breydel Stadium rocking.

Messi was carded for a second-half foul and Mbappe replaced after 51 minutes as PSG found it difficult to break down the energetic hosts, who may feel they could have won the game themselves.

PSG struggled to deal with the home side's aggressive pressing throughout and needed goalkeeper Keylor Navas to tip Charles de Ketelaere's well-struck effort over the crossbar to keep them level.

Messi began to find more space as the Belgian side tired late on but the 34-year-old was unable to unpick the Bruges defence, leaving boss Mauricio Pochettino to ponder how to get the best out his all-star front three.

PSG's blockbuster cast struggle to shine

Neymar, Mbappe and Messi
Neymar, Mbappe and Messi started a game together for the first time

This was Messi's 150th appearance in the competition and, for a player so synonymous with Barcelona, it felt surreal seeing him line-up for the first time in Europe in the white away strip of PSG.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner arrives in Paris to complete a lavishly-assembled forward line including Neymar and Mbappe that will be expected to bring much-desired European success to the French capital.

Things started smoothly as Mbappe teed up Herrera for his first Champions League goal - though it was his fourth of the season in all competitions for PSG - before the blockbuster cast was split up when the French forward had to be replaced early in the second half.

PSG fans have so far had to watch their new number 30 from afar, with Messi's only previous appearance since signing for the club coming as a substitute away at Reims in Ligue 1.

Coincidentally, 30 was the number donned by Messi when he was handed his Champions League debut for Barcelona by Frank Rijkaard as a shaggy-haired 17-year-old in December 2004, a game that saw the already-qualified visitors lose 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Seventeen glittering years later - and though the legs may not be as fresh - the diminutive 34-year-old boasts the same crispness of thought and magnetic touch that led Ronaldinho - once a PSG star himself - to declare Messi his heir at the Camp Nou.

The "Little Flea' has since collected four European titles, 10 La Ligas and most recently a Copa America to go with his individual accolades, but that did not make life any easier for Messi and PSG in their opening Group A match against Bruges.

Messi first burst into life on the edge of the Bruges area after 22 minutes, jinking into space and sliding a pass through to Mbappe, who saw his effort palmed away, and soon after the Argentine came within inches of his first PSG goal after curling an effort against the crossbar.

But those moments of customary magic came either side of a deserved leveller for the hosts, with captain Vanaken arriving late to steer in Eduard Sobol's cross.

No player has netted more Champions League goals for one club than Messi's 120 for Barcelona and with 20 minutes remaining he went close to opening his account for Paris St-Germain when he tested goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with a left-footed strike.

Messi picked up a booking for a mistimed tackle, and he and Neymar, who last won the Champions League together in 2015, were well dealt with by the Belgian champions' backline, with Scotland defender Jack Hendry putting in a particularly impressive performance.

The final whistle was met by roars from the home crowd, who continued to celebrate as Oasis tracks were belted out over the stadium tannoy on a memorable night for the club.

Player of the match

HendryJack Hendry

with an average of 8.60

Club Bruges

  1. Squad number5Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    8.60

  2. Squad number20Player nameVanaken
    Average rating

    8.04

  3. Squad number90Player nameDe Ketelaere
    Average rating

    7.63

  4. Squad number10Player nameLang
    Average rating

    7.56

  5. Squad number3Player nameBalanta
    Average rating

    7.44

  6. Squad number19Player nameSowah
    Average rating

    7.42

  7. Squad number2Player nameSobol
    Average rating

    7.40

  8. Squad number26Player nameRits
    Average rating

    7.33

  9. Squad number77Player nameClinton Mata
    Average rating

    7.18

  10. Squad number4Player nameN'Soki
    Average rating

    7.17

  11. Squad number22Player nameMignolet
    Average rating

    7.00

  12. Squad number11Player nameMaouassa
    Average rating

    6.73

Paris Saint Germain

  1. Squad number30Player nameMessi
    Average rating

    5.77

  2. Squad number21Player nameHerrera
    Average rating

    5.69

  3. Squad number7Player nameMbappé
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number18Player nameWijnaldum
    Average rating

    5.10

  5. Squad number1Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    4.92

  6. Squad number2Player nameHakimi
    Average rating

    4.90

  7. Squad number5Player nameMarquinhos
    Average rating

    4.73

  8. Squad number3Player nameKimpembe
    Average rating

    4.67

  9. Squad number8Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    4.67

  10. Squad number25Player nameNuno Mendes
    Average rating

    4.59

  11. Squad number10Player nameNeymar
    Average rating

    4.44

  12. Squad number22Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    4.42

  13. Squad number23Player nameDraxler
    Average rating

    4.18

  14. Squad number15Player nameDanilo Pereira
    Average rating

    4.00

  15. Squad number9Player nameIcardi
    Average rating

    3.90

Line-ups

Club Bruges

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 22Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Hendry
  • 4N'Soki
  • 2Sobol
  • 19SowahSubstituted forMaouassaat 90+2'minutes
  • 26Rits
  • 3BalantaBooked at 76mins
  • 10LangBooked at 62mins
  • 20Vanaken
  • 90De Ketelaere

Substitutes

  • 7Wesley
  • 11Maouassa
  • 16Persyn
  • 25Vormer
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 29Dost
  • 44Mechele
  • 72Mbamba-Muanda
  • 91Lammens

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22DialloSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 75'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 8ParedesBooked at 12minsSubstituted forDaniloat 45'minutes
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDraxlerat 45'minutes
  • 30MessiBooked at 72mins
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 51'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 15Danilo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 32Alloh
  • 39Bitumazala
  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 60Letellier
Referee:
Sandro Schärer
Attendance:
27,546

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BrugesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Club Brugge 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Club Brugge 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Faitout Maouassa replaces Kamal Sowah.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Clinton Mata.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Club Brugge. Mats Rits tries a through ball, but Noa Lang is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Stanley N'Soki (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Abdou Diallo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charles De Ketelaere.

  20. Booking

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11006333
2PSG10101101
3Club Bruges10101101
4RB Leipzig100136-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11005143
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas100112-10
4Sporting100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Real Madrid11001013
3Inter Milan100101-10
4Shakhtar Donetsk100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

