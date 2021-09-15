Atlético Madrid v FC Porto

Offside, Atletico Madrid. Felipe tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 2Giménez
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 4Kondogbia
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 11Lemar
- 21Carrasco
- 9Suárez
- 7Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 5de Paul
- 8Griezmann
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 23Trippier
- 24Vrsaljko
FC Porto
Formation 4-4-2
- 99Meireles Costa
- 17JM Corona
- 19Mbemba
- 3Pepe
- 12SanusiBooked at 21mins
- 25Otávio
- 16Grujic
- 8Uribe
- 7DíazBooked at 16mins
- 29Martínez
- 9Taremi
Substitutes
- 5Marcano
- 10Conceição
- 11Aquino Cossa
- 14Morais Ramos
- 18Manafá Jancó
- 20Vitinha
- 22Wendell
- 23Neto Lopes
- 27Oliveira
- 28Almeida Costa
- 30de Lima Barbosa
- 50Vieira
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Pepe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Otávio (FC Porto).
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jesús Corona.
Booking
Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto).
Post update
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Marko Grujic (FC Porto).
Post update
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Luis Díaz (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luis Díaz (FC Porto).
Post update
José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Otávio with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Felipe.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Felipe.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Zaidu Sanusi.