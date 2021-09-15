Champions League - Group B
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0FC PortoFC Porto0

Atlético Madrid v FC Porto

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 2Giménez
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 11Lemar
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9Suárez
  • 7Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 5de Paul
  • 8Griezmann
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 23Trippier
  • 24Vrsaljko

FC Porto

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99Meireles Costa
  • 17JM Corona
  • 19Mbemba
  • 3Pepe
  • 12SanusiBooked at 21mins
  • 25Otávio
  • 16Grujic
  • 8Uribe
  • 7DíazBooked at 16mins
  • 29Martínez
  • 9Taremi

Substitutes

  • 5Marcano
  • 10Conceição
  • 11Aquino Cossa
  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 20Vitinha
  • 22Wendell
  • 23Neto Lopes
  • 27Oliveira
  • 28Almeida Costa
  • 30de Lima Barbosa
  • 50Vieira
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Felipe tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).

  3. Post update

    Pepe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Otávio (FC Porto).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jesús Corona.

  7. Booking

    Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto).

  9. Post update

    Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marko Grujic (FC Porto).

  13. Post update

    Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Luis Díaz (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (FC Porto).

  16. Post update

    José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Otávio with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Felipe.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Felipe.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Zaidu Sanusi.

