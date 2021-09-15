Match ends, Besiktas 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
English teenager Jude Bellingham shone for Borussia Dortmund as he opened the scoring in German side's Champions League Group C victory at Besiktas.
The 18-year-old midfielder chested Thomas Meunier's lofted ball into his path before firing through keeper Ersin Destanoglu's legs from a tight angle.
A smart run from Bellingham then teed up Erling Braut Haaland to double Dortmund's lead before the break.
Javi Montero's late header for the hosts then set up a nervy finish.
Haaland's strike was his 21st goal in 17 games in the Champions League across spells with Red Bull Salzburg and now Dortmund.
The 21-year-old, who is the youngest player to reach that total, has also achieved the feat in 10 games fewer than any other player - Ruud van Nistelrooy being the next closest in 27 games.
Haaland, who has scored 66 goals in as many games for Dortmund, earlier missed a great chance to double the visitors' lead while Bellingham almost added his second after another jinking run.
On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was also denied at the other end by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after going through for the hosts.
In Wednesday's other early kick-off, Sheriff Tiraspol got their first Champions League campaign off to a flying start as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at home in Group D.
Goals from Adama Traore and substitute Momo Yansane meant the Moldovan club become the first debutants to win their opening group match in the competition since Leicester City in 2016.
Line-ups
Besiktas
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 30Destanoglu
- 2Rosier
- 23Souza SilvaBooked at 42mins
- 4MonteroBooked at 45mins
- 21N'Sakala
- 5de Souza Dias
- 18GhezzalSubstituted forTöreat 89'minutes
- 15Pjanic
- 13HutchinsonBooked at 76minsSubstituted forUçanat 78'minutes
- 17LarinSubstituted forKaramanat 61'minutes
- 9Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 8Uçan
- 10Özyakup
- 11Töre
- 12Bozdogan
- 14Topal
- 20Uysal
- 28Karaman
- 34Günok
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 24MeunierBooked at 55mins
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 70'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 8Dahoud
- 19BrandtSubstituted forWitselat 45'minutes
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forWolfat 69'minutes
- 11Reus
- 21MalenSubstituted forMoukokoat 70'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 9HaalandSubstituted forKnauffat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 25Unbehaun
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 39Wolf
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 22,445
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Besiktas 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Post update
Foul by Salih Uçan (Besiktas).
Post update
Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Valentin Rosier.
Goal!
Goal! Besiktas 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Javi Montero (Besiktas) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Gökhan Töre (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Marius Wolf.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Besiktas. Gökhan Töre replaces Rachid Ghezzal.
Post update
Valentin Rosier (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Post update
Javi Montero (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Erling Haaland.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Javi Montero.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kenan Karaman (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rosier with a cross.
- "It can become an uncomfortable place": Why are so many girls dropping out of sport in their teenage years?
- Sebastian Vettel on allyship: Listen now as the Formula 1 star talks about the importance of visibility