Champions League - Group C
BesiktasBesiktas1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham shines with goal and assist

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham
England international Jude Bellingham scored Dortmund's first and set up the second

English teenager Jude Bellingham shone for Borussia Dortmund as he opened the scoring in German side's Champions League Group C victory at Besiktas.

The 18-year-old midfielder chested Thomas Meunier's lofted ball into his path before firing through keeper Ersin Destanoglu's legs from a tight angle.

A smart run from Bellingham then teed up Erling Braut Haaland to double Dortmund's lead before the break.

Javi Montero's late header for the hosts then set up a nervy finish.

Haaland's strike was his 21st goal in 17 games in the Champions League across spells with Red Bull Salzburg and now Dortmund.

The 21-year-old, who is the youngest player to reach that total, has also achieved the feat in 10 games fewer than any other player - Ruud van Nistelrooy being the next closest in 27 games.

Haaland, who has scored 66 goals in as many games for Dortmund, earlier missed a great chance to double the visitors' lead while Bellingham almost added his second after another jinking run.

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was also denied at the other end by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after going through for the hosts.

In Wednesday's other early kick-off, Sheriff Tiraspol got their first Champions League campaign off to a flying start as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at home in Group D.

Goals from Adama Traore and substitute Momo Yansane meant the Moldovan club become the first debutants to win their opening group match in the competition since Leicester City in 2016.

Line-ups

Besiktas

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 30Destanoglu
  • 2Rosier
  • 23Souza SilvaBooked at 42mins
  • 4MonteroBooked at 45mins
  • 21N'Sakala
  • 5de Souza Dias
  • 18GhezzalSubstituted forTöreat 89'minutes
  • 15Pjanic
  • 13HutchinsonBooked at 76minsSubstituted forUçanat 78'minutes
  • 17LarinSubstituted forKaramanat 61'minutes
  • 9Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 8Uçan
  • 10Özyakup
  • 11Töre
  • 12Bozdogan
  • 14Topal
  • 20Uysal
  • 28Karaman
  • 34Günok

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 24MeunierBooked at 55mins
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 70'minutes
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 8Dahoud
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forWitselat 45'minutes
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forWolfat 69'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 21MalenSubstituted forMoukokoat 70'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forKnauffat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 39Wolf
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
22,445

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Besiktas 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Besiktas 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Salih Uçan (Besiktas).

  4. Post update

    Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Valentin Rosier.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Besiktas 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Javi Montero (Besiktas) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Gökhan Töre (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

  9. Post update

    Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Marius Wolf.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Besiktas. Gökhan Töre replaces Rachid Ghezzal.

  12. Post update

    Valentin Rosier (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

  15. Post update

    Javi Montero (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Erling Haaland.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Javi Montero.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kenan Karaman (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rosier with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11001013
2RB Leipzig10100001
3Man City10100001
4Club Bruges100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11001013
2Atl Madrid10100001
3FC Porto10100001
4AC Milan100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11002023
2B Dortmund11002113
3Besiktas100112-10
4Sporting100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol11002023
2Inter Milan10100001
3Real Madrid10100001
4Shakhtar Donetsk100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport