Janni Arnth: Rangers sign Denmark defender from Fiorentina

Janni Arnth has joined Rangers from Fiorentina
Rangers have signed experienced Denmark defender Janni Arnth.

The 34-year-old has made almost 100 international appearances and arrives at the SWPL1 club from Fiorentina.

She also had a spell in the FA Women's Super League with Arsenal in 2019 before moving to Italy.

"I feel there's a clear project here," she told the RangersTVexternal-link. "I want to be a part of this journey and contribute as a player."

She added: "It's an amazing club with a very proud history so I feel really happy to be here."

Rangers head coach Malky Thomson described Arnth as a "well-established centre-back", saying her arrival "can only help increase the standard in the squad".

