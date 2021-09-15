Last updated on .From the section Irish

John Bailie replaced Warren Feeney as Ards boss in December 2019

Ards completed the line-up for the last 16 of the League Cup after securing a commanding 4-0 win over Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown.

Darius Roohi and Eamon Scannell both bagged doubles for John Bailie's side.

Roohi's 23rd-minute opener gave Ards the lead at the break before former Linfield player Scannell put Dollingstown's hopes to bed with a second-half brace.

Roohi completed the scoring for the 2016 runners-up at Clandeboye Park.

Ards, who are second in the Championship table behind pacesetters Newry City, join all 12 Irish Premiership sides in the next round with the top-flight teams having progressed on Tuesday.