The Oval was set to receive a redevelopment budget of £10m from the Executive in 2015

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said she remains "on target" to deliver the sub-regional stadia funding programme for local football within the current Assembly mandate.

In 2015, the NI Executive allocated £36.2m with Glentoran set to receive £10m to redevelop the Oval.

Hargey said she hopes to release the money "in the short time ahead".

"My commitment was that we would see this programme rolled out within this mandate," she told Evening Extra.

"I'm still on target for doing that. I've been engaging a variety of clubs as recently as last week, so I completely understand the issues and concerns.

"The money is committed to by the Executive and it was in the 'New Decade, New Approach' so we're in the final stages of finalising the refreshment exercise that we did and I will be taking forward proposals very soon."

In line with the Irish Football Association's 2011 Facility Strategy, the Stormont Executive had committed £36.2m to the development of football stadia after the completion of Windsor Park.

In its 2015 consultation, the then Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure (Now Department for Communities) had divided the pot of money into five areas.

The Oval was set to receive a £10m investment so it would be suitable for "hosting high level competition matches with a moderate capacity level of 6,000 to 8,000 persons".

A second strand of £17m was made available to other Irish Premiership clubs who were capable of hosting fixtures with a 5,000 capacity.

IFA Championship clubs were also set to receive a total of £3m, with a potential sum of £500,000 available to clubs who applied, while a further £3m would be put towards "a single high quality facility" for intermediate and junior football.

The final strand was meant to be a sum of £3m put towards a national training centre to "support current talent and nurture future generations".

Impact of Covid

Hargey admits that while her department was forced to take into account the impact of the pandemic on local football, she remains hopeful of releasing the funds before the 2022 Assembly elections after having engaged with local football clubs and councils, the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association.

"In the middle of considering I had to go out and do a refreshment exercise in the sub-regional stadia because the last consultation was done in 2016," added Hargey.

"We needed to take account of the impact of Covid and how that's had an impact on the sport as well.

"We've done a really good engagement with local clubs, with the NI Football League, with the IFA and with local councils as well and I'm hopeful in the short time ahead that I can come forward with proposals in terms of releasing the £36.2m.

"It's a commitment by the Executive and I'm keen to see that done as soon as possible."