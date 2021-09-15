Paul Cook has won just four of his 24 games since taking charge of Ipswich in March

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says his side are "a soft touch" after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham Under-21s left them still without a victory this season.

Cook made 10 changes for the EFL Trophy tie but the likes of Sam Morsy, Tom Carroll and James Norwood all started.

The League One Tractor Boys made 19 summer signings after being taken over by American investors in April.

"We haven't created any winning culture or mentality at the club and we need to do it quickly," Cook told BBC Suffolk.

"At the minute we're probably searching for our best team, so until we find that formula the reality is that we are an evolving team, but none of us like the way we're evolving that's for sure.

"I said to the players in the dressing room, how long does the newness of us last? It does last whether you like it or not, but it certainly doesn't last much longer that's for sure - it doesn't last forever."

Ipswich have taken the lead in each of their past five games but have now conceded 18 goals in their eight matches in all competitions.

Cook has previously led Wigan to promotion from League One, while also taking Chesterfield and Portsmouth up from the fourth tier.

"The reality at the minute is that we're a soft touch that just gives goals away, we take the lead, we look OK and then we hurt ourselves, and that's something that's got to stop quickly," added Cook.

"I am as disappointed as the supporters - I don't enjoy watching us play."