Kenny Shiels and son Dean, his assistant manager, have led Northern Ireland to seven consecutive competitive wins

World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Latvia Venue: Windsor Park Date: Tuesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live text commentary with in-game clips; match report and highlights online

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says he will turn to more of his young players for the World Cup qualifier against Latvia at Windsor Park.

Tuesday's match sees the NI women's team return to the national stadium for the first time since 2012.

Shiels has stressed the importance of future-proofing his squad and said he will be making changes to the side that beat Luxembourg 4-0 on Friday.

"Our model is about developing people first, then players," he said.

"I will change stuff. We drip-fed some of the young players in on Friday night. That would be a similarity there where we are trying to give them their education on the stage rather than give them their education on the training ground.

"There is a vast difference and if we can get the young players playing in the international stadium, in an environment that is going to be a learning environment for them, then the result becomes secondary.

"We have got to try and prepare for losing players over the next couple of years when they have got to an age where they might want to do other things in their life or they might feel as if they have given their body to the sport.

The Northern Ireland squad trained at Windsor Park on Monday

"In the event of that possibility, we have got to prepare from the underbelly of the young ones that are coming through."

Northern Ireland got their campaign off to a fine start with a commanding victory over Luxembourg, with the goals coming from captain Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness, Lauren Wade and Emily Wilson - her first for the senior international team.

It was a seventh consecutive win in competitive matches for Shiels' side, and the manager is keen to continue the winning run.

Having called on Northern Ireland supporters to fill Windsor Park in the aftermath of the Luxembourg victory, Shiels reinforced the importance of having a big crowd at a stadium where he believes the pitch will help his team's possession-based style of play.

"The pitch is in pristine condition and it suits what we want to do," he continued.

"It gives us a stage where we can perform, hopefully to the best of our ability. It is our first grass surface in quite a while and it's looking really good.

"It is a characteristic of how we play, but it also helps us in a way in which we can find spaces quicker so we can move the opposition quicker and more often. It is the best stadium in the country, surely that will give us the best platform to play."

'We want to break all records possible'

Looking ahead to the Latvia match specifically, Shiels is confident of securing victory against a side ranked 101st in the world.

"It is a winnable game, we always go in with that attitude, even if we are playing England or Austria.

"We have to classify them as being someone we could potentially beat, if we don't do that then we shouldn't be in this game.

"We have aspirations to win every game, we have got seven on the bounce now which is remarkable, and we want to make that eight. That is one of our motivating factors - we want to break all of the records that we possibly can, the girls are getting ready all the time.

"I can't even imagine how the girls will feel if we can get a result at the National Stadium. What a feeling that would be for them, myself and the staff as well. It would be a real major step forward. "

Captain Marissa Callaghan, meanwhile, said she and her team-mates are enjoying the pressure that is on them going into the match.

"We can't wait, this is the big one. There is massive pressure because it is a game that we are expected to win, but we relish that pressure and cannot wait to get on the pitch," she said.

"It's a massive step forward and we feel enormous pride at having the chance to play here, and for the fans to come along and watch us play as the women's national team. Great strides are being made, the game is getting developed more and more in the country."